This tricky and nostalgic brainteaser tests your 90s knowledge

The tricky brainteaser has got us feeling all nostalgic. Picture: Reflect Digital/Getty

Can you spot the 50 hidden 90s clues in this say-what-you-see brainteaser?

If you think you know everything there is to know about the 90s, this tricky brainteaser is going to put your knowledge to the test.

The say-what-you-see brainteaser encourages you to identify 50 pop culture clues from the decade, and it's certainly a head scratcher.

Can you spot them? If you're struggling, scroll down for the answers...

Can you spot the clues? Picture: Reflect Digital

The colourful image was created by Reflect Digital, and contains references to bands, TV shows, films, songs, toys and more from the decade.

Becky Simms, CEO at Reflect Digital, said: "Our latest game was inspired by a lockdown induced clearout of one of our creative team's lofts.

"In the loft, they found a box of 90's memorabilia and it started their creative mind whirring that wouldn't it be great to test the nation's knowledge of the 90s, an era that many hold so dear.

"So that was it, challenge set, we wanted to create the hardest 90's quiz out there, to help entertain the UK whilst staying indoors for the good of the country."

90s brainteaser puzzle answers:

Did you spot them all? Picture: Reflect Digital

