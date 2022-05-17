The Queen makes surprise appearance at opening of Elizabeth Line

By Alice Dear

The Queen was not expected to be attending the opening of the Elizabeth Line at Paddington Station today, but delighted people as she arrived in a gorgeous yellow ensemble.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Queen, 96, made a surprise appearance at Paddington Station today as she attended the opening of the Elizabeth Line.

Her Majesty's son, Prince Edward the Earl of Wessex, was initially the only royal confirmed to be attending the opening.

However, the Queen decided to join him in central London for the opening of a new tube line, named after the Sovereign herself.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement released ahead of the Queen's arrival: "In a happy development, Her Majesty The Queen is attending today's event to mark the completion of the Elizabeth line."

The Queen made a surprise appearance at the opening of the Elizabeth Line at Paddington Station today. Picture: Alamy

They added: "Her Majesty was aware of the engagement and the organisers were informed of the possibility she may attend."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and TfL commissioner Andy Byford greeted the Queen and Prince Edward as they arrived at the station.

The Queen dressed in a bright yellow ensemble for the opening of the Elizabeth Line. Picture: Getty

The Queen joined her son, Prince Edward, at the opening on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

For the occasion, the Queen dressed in a bright yellow ensemble with a matching hat and her Singapore Peranakan Diamond Jubilee Brooch.

During her visit to Paddington, the Queen unveiled a plaque to mark the official opening of the tube line.

Her Majesty also used an Oyster Card machine for the first time before meeting staff who have been key to the project.

The Queen used an Oyster Card for the first time as she bought the first Elizabeth Line ticket. Picture: Alamy

The Queen used the ticket machine at Paddington Station during her surprise visit. Picture: Alamy

This is the first event the Queen has attended outside of the Windsor area since she travelled to Westminster Abbey last month for Prince Philip's memorial service.

Last Friday, the Queen took a trip to the Windsor Horse Show before attending the closing night, A Gallop Through History, two days later.

Read more Royal Family news: