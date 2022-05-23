The Queen attends Chelsea Flower Show in buggy following mobility issues
23 May 2022, 18:54
The Queen was driven around The Chelsea Flower Show in a golf buggy after Buckingham Palace revealed that 'adjustments' had been made for the Queen's comfort.
The Queen, 96, attended The Chelsea Flower Show on Monday afternoon where she was escorted around in a golf buggy.
Her Majesty has recently been suffering from mobility issues, but didn't want to miss an event she has been attending since 1955.
Ahead of the Monarch's appearance at the show, Buckingham Palace said: "Adjustments have been made for the Queen's comfort", hinting the Queen would be using the buggy for the first time in public.
The Queen looked on good form during the event, wearing a bright pink ensemble for the occasion.
The Queen rarely steps out in public without a brooch, and Monday afternoon made no exception as she added The Sapphire and Ruby Flower Spray brooch to her outfit.
The Cartier brooch was given to Her Majesty on her 20th birthday from her parents in 1946.
During her time at The Chelsea Flower Show, the Queen was driven around the grounds by a member of the royal household.
Keith Weed, the president of the Royal Horticultural Society, sat next to the Queen in the buggy and acted as her tour guide.
There are 39 gardens and 80 exhibits on display this year at the event, including a Platinum Jubilee floral tribute to Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne.
This is the first time the public have seen the Queen since she made a surprise appearance at the opening of the Elizabeth Line in London last week.
Her Majesty travelled from Windsor to London's Paddington Station to officially open the new tube line.
The Queen was originally not expected to be attending the event, however, at the last minute decided to join her son, Prince Edward, at the opening.
