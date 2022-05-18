The Queen uses Oyster card for the first time as she opens Elizabeth Line

By Alice Dear

The Queen may have a tube line named after her, but that doesn't mean she's got experience with London's Underground.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Queen, 96, was pictured earlier this week using an Oyster card for the first time.

Her Majesty was at the opening of the Elizabeth Line at Paddington Station on Tuesday, an event she was not initially meant to be attending.

During her time at the station, where she was greeted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and TfL commissioner Andy Byford, the Queen was shown how to use an Oyster card.

In video footage from the day, a member of staff can be seen explaining to the Queen how the Oyster top-up machines work.

The Queen used an Oyster card for the first time as she opened the Elizabeth Line this week. Picture: Getty

He said to the Sovereign: "This is the ticket vending machine, so this is what you do to purchase a ticket."

He then handed her an Oyster card before adding: "So, Your Highness, with this ticket here if you just put it on the yellow [reader]."

The man explained to the Queen that she had £5 on her Oyster card, and showed her how she would top it up.

Her Majesty was shown how people top up their Oyster cards by a TFL staff member. Picture: Getty

After taking all the information in, the Queen sweetly asked the tube worked: "Where might I go?"

He told her she could travel on the Elizabeth Line all the way to Abbey Wood.

The Queen looked on good form as she attended the special opening of the Elizabeth Line. Picture: Alamy

The Queen's appearance at the special event was not announced to the public until moments before she arrived.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace at the time, they explained: "In a happy development, Her Majesty The Queen is attending today's event to mark the completion of the Elizabeth line."

They added: "Her Majesty was aware of the engagement and the organisers were informed of the possibility she may attend."

Prince Edward was originally the only Royal Family member expected to be attending the opening of the new London tube line.

Read more Royal Family news: