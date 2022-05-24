Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend set to be a scorcher

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend is set to be warm and sunny. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alice Dear

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend is predicted to bring warm and sunny weather.

The Queen, 96, will officially mark her Platinum Jubilee over the June Bank Holiday as the nation celebrates the Monarch's 70 years on the throne.

Her Majesty's reign will be celebrated with an array of events across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland – many of which call for good weather.

Well, we can all take a sigh of relief (for now) as early weather predictions for the Platinum Jubilee weekend suggests sunshine and high temperatures.

While it is too early to know for sure what the weather will be like over the Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, forecaster James Madden has told the Daily Star there is potential for a "major spell of summer".

The Royal Family will be out a lot over the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday. Picture: Getty

He told the publication: "There is the potential for a major spell of summer to develop over seven to 10 days during late May and into early June.

"Temperatures could reach the mid-20Cs at the very least. But before then, there will be some gloomy weather and widespread showers."

Early predictions show that the Bank Holiday weekend could be a scorcher. Picture: Getty

These predictions match those from the Met Office, who also expect the Bank Holiday weekend to be a warm and dry.

A spokesperson told Metro.co.uk: "Early June will be mainly dry conditions are likely for most.

"Temperatures are likely to be close to or above average across the UK, with the warmer side in the south and perhaps closer to average further north."

With the Platinum Jubilee weekend only a matter of days away, people are getting into the party spirit by planning street parties, ordering decorations and buying food for the special occasion.

The Royal Family will be marking the Jubilee with a number of events, including Trooping the Colour, the Platinum Party at the Palace and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Struggling to plan your Platinum Jubilee weekend? We've covered everything you need to know, from how to plan a street party, where to buy the best decorations and how to watch the Trooping the Colour flypast.

