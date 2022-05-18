Who is performing at Platinum Party at the Palace?

Diana Ross and George Ezra are playing at the Platinum Jubilee party. Picture: Getty Images

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is finally upon us, with huge celebrations happening up and down the country.

Royal fans can expect to see plenty going on over the weekend including the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pudding competition, Jubilee RAF flypast and the Trooping the Colour.

But one thing we’re looking forward to the most is Platinum Party at the Palace which promises to be one of the biggest parties of the year.

So, who is in the line up and what can we expect? Here’s everything you need to know…

Party at the Palace is taking place this June. Picture: Getty Images

The Platinum Party at the Palace is a concert that will be held at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The full line up is expected to be announced soon, but we already know a few acts that will be performing.

It was previously announced that George Ezra will be headlining, along with soul icon Diana Ross and Queen guitarist Brian May.

Opening up about being chosen to perform, George previously said: “I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to be part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, what an incredible honour to be asked.”

Brian May is performing at the Palace. Picture: Getty Images

As well as music stars, film and television actors will also be taking to the stage with, as well as other leaders in the entertainment industry.

Buckingham Palace will also have a special stage design to tell the story of the Queen's impressive 70-year reign.

"The Platinum Party at the Palace is set to be one of the highlights of Her Majesty The Queen's landmark Jubilee festivities weekend and one of the biggest concerts in a generation," Charlotte Moore, chief content officer at the BBC, said.

Over the next few weeks more theatre and film stars are set to be revealed and there will also be 3D-projections across the palace.

Roman Kemp, 29, from our sister station Capital, will be hosting the event along with Kirsty Young.