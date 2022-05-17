Platinum Jubilee flypast route: Where will the aircrafts pass and how can I watch it?

The Queen and other members of the Royal Family will watch the flypast as it arrives in London. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

What is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast route, when does it pass over my local area, when will it reach London and what time is Trooping the Colour?

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are being marked with a very special Trooping the Colour this year.

On Thursday, June 2, a military flypast featuring over 70 aircrafts will follow a route across parts of England before flying over Buckingham Palace, where the Queen will be situated alongside other members of the Royal Family.

The flypast includes more than three times the number of aircrafts as it did the last time Trooping the Colour took place in 2019.

The Platinum Jubilee flypast route has now been confirmed, and we've got all the details from timings to locations and how to watch it live.

The flypast is part of Trooping the Colour which takes place on Thursday, June 2. Picture: Getty

What is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast?

A military flypast happens every year at The Queen’s Birthday Parade, better known as Trooping the Colour.

During a flypast, military aircrafts make their way over areas of England before heading to Buckingham Palace, which they fly directly over.

During the flypast, members of the Royal Family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and watch as the aircrafts pass the landmark.

This year's flypast is especially important as it will be part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

For the Platinum Jubilee, over 70 military aircrafts will pass over Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty

When is the Platinum Jubilee flypast rehearsal and what is the route?

The Platinum Jubilee flypast will be rehearsed on May 24, unless there is bad weather.

If this is the case, the rehearsal will take place in the following days.

The flypast rehearsal will follow a slightly different path than the one it will take on June 2.

These are the areas the flypast rehearsal will fly over from start to finish:

The Wash

Over the North Sea

Southwold

Suffolk

Southend

RAF Marham in Norfolk

RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire

Northern Lincolnshire

Southern Yorkshire

You can find the rehearsal route here [via Military Airshows]:

These are the areas the Platinum Jubilee flypast will pass over during the rehearsal. Picture: Military Airshows/Google Maps

What time is the Platinum Jubilee flypast and what is the route?

On the day of Trooping the Colour, the flypast will take a different route than it did on the day of rehearsals.

The flypast will last a total of six minutes, and is expected to fly over Buckingham Palace between 12.40p.m and 1.15p.m, however these times are not confirmed.

These are the areas the flypast will fly over from start to finish on June 2:

The Wash

Over the North Sea

Southwold

Suffolk

Southend

Swaffham

Thetford

Colchester

Buckingham Palace

Kent

Surrey

Berkshire

Buckinghamshire

Oxfordshire

Gloucestershire

Wiltshire

You can find the route for June 2 here [via Military Airshows]:

This is the route the Platinum Jubilee flypast will take on June 2 for Trooping the Colour. Picture: Military Airshows/Google Maps

What is Trooping the Colour?

Trooping the Colour marks the official birthday of the Monarch, and has done for the past 260 years.

Every year, more than 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together on the first weekend of June to celebrate the occasion.

The Royal Family's official website explains that this year "the colour will be trooped by the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards, and more than 1200 officers and soldiers from the Household Division will put on a display of military pageantry on Horse Guards Parade, together with hundreds of Army musicians and around 240 horses".

This year, Trooping the Colour will commence on Horse Guards Parade at 11:00a.m.

Royal Family members will stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the flypast. Picture: Getty

How to watch the Platinum Jubilee flypast live

If you're not able to see the flypast in person, the moment the military aircrafts pass over Buckingham Palace will be broadcast live on TV.

