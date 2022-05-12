Who won the Platinum Pudding Competition, what is the lemon trifle recipe and how do I make it?

Jemma's very special trifle won the Platinum Pudding Competition. Picture: BBC/Getty

By Alice Dear

Who is the Platinum Jubilee Pudding Competition winner Jemma Melvin, what is a lemon, Swiss roll and amaretti trifle and how do I make it?

Jemma Melvin, 31, has been announced as the winner of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pudding Competition after wowing the judges with her lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle pudding recipe.

The trifle has now been named the official pudding of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, and will be made across the United Kingdom over the Bank Holiday weekend in June.

The five finalists, who created their own pudding recipes from scratch, faced a judging panel made up of food writer and television presenter Mary Berry, food writer, author and baker Dr. Rahul Mandal and pastry chef Matt Adlard – to name only a few.

Included in the final was a passion fruit and thyme frangipane tart, a four nations pudding, the lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle (our winner), a rose falooda cake and a crown-shaped Bundt cake with Dubonnet jam.

Jemma was speechless when her recipe was announced as the winner. Picture: BBC

But in the end, it was Jemma's trifle that was announced the winner during the televised final, The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking.

Here's everything you need to know about the winner Jemma, the Platinum Pudding and how to make it yourself.

Who is Platinum Pudding Competition winner Jemma?

Jemma Melvin, from Southport in Merseyside, is a 31-year-old copywriter.

The inspiration for Jemma's recipe comes from both her grandmothers, one of whom taught her to bake and the other who adored trifle before she sadly passed away.

Speaking on the show, Jemma said that if she were to win the competition and the Queen was to eat her pudding, her late grandma would be "very proud".

Jemma Melvin's Platinum Pudding is a lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle. Picture: BBC

What is the meaning behind the lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle?

The trifle created by Jemma has a close connection to the Queen as lemon posset and amaretti biscuits were served at her wedding reception.

Speaking on the Platinum Pudding final show, Jemma explained: "I took that flavour profile that I knew she'd like and then turned it into the trifle."

Having lost her beloved husband back in 2021, we're sure the pudding will remind the Queen of happy times.

Jemma Melvin's creation is inspired by both her grandmothers, one of which taught her to bake. Picture: BBC

What is the recipe for the Platinum Pudding and how do I make it myself?

The layers of the Platinum Pudding trifle go as follow (from bottom to top):

Swiss roll

St Clements jelly

Lemon custard

Amaretti biscuit

Mandarin coulis

Whipped cream

The full recipe can be found via Fortnum and Mason here.

The Platinum Jubilee Pudding Competition winner Jemma Melvin and judge Matt Adlard will join Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast tomorrow morning. Listen on Global Player from 6:30am.