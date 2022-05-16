Kevin the Carrot toys return to shops with special Platinum Jubilee makeover

The Queen and Prince Charles have been turned into carrots by Aldi who are celebrating Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Aldi/Getty

By Alice Dear

Kevin the Carrot is back, but this time he's had a Platinum Jubilee makeover in honour of the Queen – who also appears in the collection.

Aldi are releasing a limited edition collection of Kevin the Carrot toys in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The popular character usually only makes an appearance around Christmas time, when the supermarket giant brings out their festive advert and accompanying plush toys.

However, to mark the Monarch's 70 years on the throne, Aldi have given Kevin the Carrot a makeover for a special collection.

While the Queen has already officially marked 70 years on the throne, the main celebrations will take place over the June Bank Holiday weekend, when members of the Royal Family will be out and about attending events such as Trooping the Colour.

Aldi shoppers can get their hands on carrot versions of the Queen and Prince Charles. Picture: Aldi

The range from Aldi includes Kevin the Carrot and his wife Katie the Carrot in Union Jack clothing, including a hat, a suit and a dress.

Also included in the collection are two corgis, a Queen's Guard and two royal members. That's right, the Queen and Prince Charles have been transformed into carrots for the limited edition collection.

Kevin and Katie the Carrot are also available in Union Jack outfits. Picture: Aldi

The Queen toy depicts a carrot with white hair, wearing a crown and dressed in a smart purple suit, finished off with her classic black bag and pearl necklace.

Prince Charles can be seen with white hair as well, wearing the Order of the Garter with the accompanying blue sash.

You will also be able to buy plush toys of the Queen's corgis. Picture: Aldi

The Platinum Jubilee collection is available to pre-order online from May 22, while the toys will start appearing in stores from May 26. Each toy will cost you £3.99, however, you can opt for one of two bundles for £15.99.

Like any Kevin the Carrot merchandise, these limited edition toys won't be around for long – and once they're gone, they're gone.

Aldi aren't the only ones who have released limited edition collections to mark the Queen's historical milestone as it appears everyone has gone Platinum Jubilee mad.

Marks & Spencer, for example, are marking the occasion with a collection of biscuit tins – one of which winds up and plays a celebratory tune.

