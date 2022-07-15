Inside Celebrity Gogglebox stars Emma and Matt Willis' £1.7m family home

15 July 2022, 14:52

When did Emma and Matt Willis get married and how many children do they have?

Matt and Emma Willis have decided to let Celebrity Gogglebox viewers have a look inside their home life.

While Emma is a renowned presenter - who has fronted shows such as Big Brother and The One Show - her husband Matt shot to fame in the boyband Busted.

Let’s take a look at their relationship history and lives together…

Matt and Emma Willis got married in 2008
Matt and Emma Willis got married in 2008. Picture: Instagram

When did Emma and Matt Willis get married?

Matt and Emma got married in 2008 at Ruston Hill in Northampton.

The pair met in 2004 while Matt was in Busted and Emma was working as a TV presenter for MTV.

"I met Matt when he was in Busted. I was working at MTV and I'd see him wearing baggy jeans, waddling around like a duck so they didn’t fall down,” Emma told Cosmopolitan.

"He used to wear makeup and have weird hairstyles. But I remember thinking underneath all that was a really cute guy...

"Nine years on, that fun has turned into a marriage and two kids, which is amazing because I never expected it for a second, and I don't think he did.”

For their 10th wedding anniversary, they decided to renew their wedding vows at the same venue.

They were wed by Britain’s Got Talent’s Stephen Mulhern and Emma wore the same dress she did on her original wedding day.

Where do Emma and Matt Willis live?

Emma and Matt live in a £1.7million home in Hertfordshire, which they share with their children.

Emma and Matt Willis have three children together
Emma and Matt Willis have three children together. Picture: Instagram

The former Big Brother presenter designed many of the rooms herself and often shares photos of her huge open plan kitchen and gorgeous living room.

How many children do Emma and Matt Willis have?

Emma and Matt Willis share three children together - Isabelle, 13, Ace, 10, and six-year-old Trixie-Grace.

The pair don’t share photos of their children’s faces in order to keep their privacy, but they do share little glimpses of their family life together.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

This is a game changer for people who struggle to sleep in the heat

You can now buy a cooling mat for your pillow to help you sleep in the heatwave

Lifestyle

Coleen Nolan has split from her boyfriend

Coleen Nolan splits from boyfriend Michael after one year together
The Love Island final is in a few weeks

When does Love Island 2022 finish?

TV & Movies

Lee decided to take things into his own hands after his bosses told him he could not wear shorts to work amid the heatwave

Binman wears high-vis kilt to work after bosses ban shorts

Lifestyle

Denise Welch has revealed her real name is Jacqueline

Denise Welch shocks Loose Women co-stars after revealing real name
Rhod Gilbert has revealed he's being treated for cancer

Comedian Rhod Gilbert thanks NHS as he's treated for cancer

Six Love Island stars could be dumped

Love Island fans ‘work out’ which stars leave the villa tonight

TV & Movies

Your fan could be making you hotter in the heatwave

Why using a fan in the heatwave could actually be making you hotter

Lifestyle

Expired suncream may not protect you against UV rays

The important symbol you need to look for on your suncream bottle

Weather

A 16-year-old took her son as her prom date

Mum, 16, takes one-year-old son to prom as her date

Lifestyle

The woman has taken to Reddit to ask for advice (stock image)

'My neighbour put her bins in our communal parking spot so nobody can use it'

Lifestyle

Syd was a character in Emmerdale in 2002

Where Emmerdale’s Nathan Gladwell is now 20 years after Syd Woolfe role

TV & Movies

Love Island fans are asking if Paige has quit

Love Island star Paige Thorne's family defend her for not leaving villa

TV & Movies

The Chase viewers were angry at recent questions

The Chase fans furious over Bradley Walsh’s ‘unfair’ questions

TV & Movies

Sheridan Smith has said she'd looking forward to spending more time with her son

Sheridan Smith says she's looking forward to break to spend time with son Billy