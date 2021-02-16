Faye Brookes' Dancing On Ice partner Hamish Gaman drops out of show after injury

Hamish Gaman has left Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram/Faye Brooks/Hamish Gaman

By Polly Foreman

Hamish Gaman has left the competition after injuring his finger.

Faye Brookes' professional skating partner Hamish Gaman has sadly had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice.

Read more: Dancing On Ice taken off air this week after five stars pull out

ITV have announced the news in a statement, and have also confirmed that Faye will continue in the competition.

A spokesperson said: "Sadly we can confirm that Hamish Gaman, who has been partnered with Faye Brookes, has had to withdraw from the competition. We thank him for all his hard work and wish him the very best as he takes some time out to allow his injury to fully heal."

Hamish suffered an injury whilst putting on a sock on the ice, which he spoke about during last week's show.

Read more: The Masked Singer winner Joss Stone reveals she didn't know the rules of the show until week three

He had a follow-up examination this week, where it was decided by medical experts that he should not continue in the competition.

It is essential for Hamish to take time to allow his injury to heal properly to safeguard against any long-term damage.

Faye Brookes will continue in the competition, and Matt Evers - who was partnered with Denise Van Outen before she left due to injury - will be her new partner.

NOW READ:

The Masked Singer’s Ne-Yo reveals his four-year-old son was the only one in his family to guess he was Badger