Dancing On Ice taken off air this week after five stars pull out

16 February 2021, 06:55 | Updated: 16 February 2021, 07:05

Dancing on Ice has been postponed this week
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Why is Dancing on Ice not on this week? And has the show been cancelled? Here's what we know...

Dancing On Ice bosses have been forced to take the show off air this week after a string of injuries.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be back on our screens as scheduled on Sunday 28 February, but will not air this coming Sunday.

An ITV spokesperson told Heart.co.uk: "ITV have taken the decision to pause Dancing on Ice this week and there will be no live show on Sunday 21st February.

“Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

“The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture.

Holly and Phil will be taking a break from Dancing On Ice this week
“Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the show back live on Sunday 28th February."

In its place, ITV will show a special entitled Dancing On Ice: The Greatest Show On Ice which will celebrate the most memorable moments in the show’s history.

This comes after Jason Donovan was unable to skate last week after hurting his back.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant, 18, and his partner Vanessa Bauer had to quit the ITV competition just a few days before after testing positive for coronavirus.

Former TOWIE star Billie Faiers also took a break from skating following the death of her grandmother, before having to quit altogether because of an injury to her head.

The show’s two reserves were already used up when Denise Van Outen was replaced by Amy Tinkler after breaking her shoulder on the ice.

Matt Richardson also stepped in for comedian Rufus Hound after he was forced to quit during week two after also testing positive for Covid-19.

Graham Bell’s professional skating partner Yebin Mok also had to pull out before the first episode after a freak accident during training left her with a nasty ‘stab wound’ in her leg.

