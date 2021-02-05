Who has left Dancing on Ice 2021?

5 February 2021, 10:41 | Updated: 5 February 2021, 10:55

A full list of the celebrities who have left Dancing On Ice so far
A full list of the celebrities who have left Dancing On Ice so far. Picture: Instagram/YouTube/ITV

Who is out of Dancing On Ice 2021 and which celebrities have left?

Dancing On Ice has been full of drama this year, with TWO celebrities forced to quit the show within the first few weeks.

Replacements Amy Tinker and Matt Richardson have been called upon to fill in and are training hard to catch up with the rest of the stars.

But who has left the show so far? Here’s a full list of everyone who has been voted off the show…

Who is out of Dancing On Ice 2021?

Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass and Lukasz Rozycki were the first couple voted off Dancing on Ice
Myleene Klass and Lukasz Rozycki were the first couple voted off Dancing on Ice. Picture: Instagram

Myleene Klass was the first contestant to be voted out of the show after she landed at the bottom of the scoreboard.

Read More: Who is favourite to win Dancing On Ice 2021? Latest odds revealed

The radio presenter - from Heart’s sister station Classic FM - and went up against Lady Leshurr in the skate-off.

But the judges chose not to save her and she had to say goodbye to her partner Lukasz Rozycki.

Taking to her Instagram stories at the time, Myleene said: “We just want to say thank you so much for all your support, all your messages are so lovely.

“I’ve loved every minute of it. Love this guy. Thank you and honestly all of your messages are so incredible.”

She then turned to Lukasz and joked: “So what are you going to do now? I’m gonna go home and eat pizza. Hug my kids.”

Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen was forced to pull out of DOI after she injured her shoulder in rehearsals.

The presenter, 46, who was partnered with Matt Evers in the ITV competition, sadshe had undergone a scan on her shoulder, and it was determined that she couldn't continue with the competition.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "GUTTED! If you’ve been watching @dancingonice you will be aware that just over a week ago I had a nasty fall and injured my shoulder. I managed to skate my first dance with @themattevers on the live show through a gritted smile because the pain was unbearable.”

Following her departure, Amy Tinkler and her pro-skater partner Joe Johnson joined the line up.

Rufus Hound

Rufus Hound was forced to sit out of the third week of Dancing on Ice after he was in contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday 3 February, the comedian then confirmed he had tested positive for Covid too so had to leave the show with professional partner Robin Johnstone.

In a video shared on his YouTube account, Rufus said: "Unfortunately, the rules on Dancing on Ice are completely cut and dry, very strict, because they need to keep everybody on that production as safe as possible," he said.

"So it seemed like when I was just quarantining, there might be a window of opportunity for me to be able to get back to the show, a window that I now know doesn't exist."

Comedian Matt Richardson stepped in to replace him with skater Vicky Ogden.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jennifer Aniston fans think Brad Pitt is in the background of her selfie

Jennifer Aniston sparks rumours she's with Brad Pitt after fans 'spot him' in her selfie

Celebrities

Rufus Hound was forced to pull out of Dancing on Ice

Why has Rufus Hound left Dancing on Ice?

What are the real ages of the Mean Girls cast?

How old were the Mean Girls cast when they made the film?

Bradley Walsh was shocked after The Chase contestant beat the Chaser

Incredible moment The Chase player 'makes history' with £40k win after scoring £0 in cashbuilder

The Chase

EastEnders fans think Denise has been killed

Does Denise Fox die in EastEnders and what happened to her?

Trending on Heart

Boris Johnson is said to be binning the complicated rule around drinking in pubs

Boris Johnson to bin 'substantial meal' alcohol rule in pubs when they reopen

News

Who is Jackie Weaver?

Who is Jackie Weaver and what has she said about the viral Handforth Parish Council meeting?

Lifestyle

A new study has looked at 'lost' baby names making a comeback (stock images)

The 'lost' baby names making a comeback - including Bee and Hilary

Lifestyle

How Kim Kardashian might look if she joined the Spice Girls

Emma Bunton invites Kim Kardashian to join the Spice Girls' Whatsapp group after pigtails picture

Celebrities

Sharon Watts' dad dies in EastEnders

EastEnders’ Sharon Watts attends funeral of her dad Gavin Sullivan in emotional scenes