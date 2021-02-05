Who has left Dancing on Ice 2021?

A full list of the celebrities who have left Dancing On Ice so far. Picture: Instagram/YouTube/ITV

Who is out of Dancing On Ice 2021 and which celebrities have left?

Dancing On Ice has been full of drama this year, with TWO celebrities forced to quit the show within the first few weeks.

Replacements Amy Tinker and Matt Richardson have been called upon to fill in and are training hard to catch up with the rest of the stars.

But who has left the show so far? Here’s a full list of everyone who has been voted off the show…

Who is out of Dancing On Ice 2021?

Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass and Lukasz Rozycki were the first couple voted off Dancing on Ice. Picture: Instagram

Myleene Klass was the first contestant to be voted out of the show after she landed at the bottom of the scoreboard.

The radio presenter - from Heart’s sister station Classic FM - and went up against Lady Leshurr in the skate-off.

But the judges chose not to save her and she had to say goodbye to her partner Lukasz Rozycki.

Taking to her Instagram stories at the time, Myleene said: “We just want to say thank you so much for all your support, all your messages are so lovely.

“I’ve loved every minute of it. Love this guy. Thank you and honestly all of your messages are so incredible.”

She then turned to Lukasz and joked: “So what are you going to do now? I’m gonna go home and eat pizza. Hug my kids.”

Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen was forced to pull out of DOI after she injured her shoulder in rehearsals.

The presenter, 46, who was partnered with Matt Evers in the ITV competition, sadshe had undergone a scan on her shoulder, and it was determined that she couldn't continue with the competition.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "GUTTED! If you’ve been watching @dancingonice you will be aware that just over a week ago I had a nasty fall and injured my shoulder. I managed to skate my first dance with @themattevers on the live show through a gritted smile because the pain was unbearable.”

Following her departure, Amy Tinkler and her pro-skater partner Joe Johnson joined the line up.

Rufus Hound

Rufus Hound was forced to sit out of the third week of Dancing on Ice after he was in contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday 3 February, the comedian then confirmed he had tested positive for Covid too so had to leave the show with professional partner Robin Johnstone.

In a video shared on his YouTube account, Rufus said: "Unfortunately, the rules on Dancing on Ice are completely cut and dry, very strict, because they need to keep everybody on that production as safe as possible," he said.

"So it seemed like when I was just quarantining, there might be a window of opportunity for me to be able to get back to the show, a window that I now know doesn't exist."

Comedian Matt Richardson stepped in to replace him with skater Vicky Ogden.