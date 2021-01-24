Who is Dancing On Ice star Billie Shepherd? Age, TOWIE career and net worth revealed

Billie Shepherd is appearing on Dancing On Ice this year. Picture: Instagram

How old is Billie Faiers, what does she do for a living and how many children does she have?

Billie Shepherd is one of the brave celebrities taking on Dancing On Ice this year.

Ahead of her first show, Billie told the Daily Star: "I'm not scared anymore and starting to learn my first routine.

"It's so challenging and I'm so far out of my comfort zone but it's such an amazing opportunity and I'm really enjoying it.

"I've literally never done anything like this. I've never performed or done any live shows so I am really nervous."

But who is Billie Shepherd and what does she do for a living? Here’s what we know…

How old is Billie Shepherd?

Billie Shepherd was born 15 January 1990, making her 30-years-old.

When was Billie Shepherd on TOWIE and why did she leave?

Billie first hit her TV screens back in 2010 when she appeared on The Only Way Is Essex with her sister Sam, before becoming a regular cast member in series 2.

After six years, the reality star decided to quit the show during the eighteenth series to spend more time with her husband Greg and their daughter Nelly, who was two at the time.

Billie appears on The Mummy Diaries with her sister Sam and husband Greg. Picture: ITV

A show insider previously told The Sun: "Towie bosses were shocked by her exit on Friday and the news quickly spread around the cast. Everyone is already mourning.

"It's no secret that Billie has a lot on her plate with her young daughter and marriage plans and to top it off she also wants to expand her family at some point.

"She was a well loved member of the team and will be sorely missed by her friends on the show who are devastated that she's chosen to leave."

After leaving TOWIE, she began appearing in Sam Faiers: The Mummy Diaries, which was later renamed Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries.

What is Billie Shepherd's net worth?

According to Daily Feed, Billie is worth £3 million thanks to her decade-long career on reality TV.

Billie is also an Instagram influencer with two million followers, so can reportedly make up to £10,000 for one social media post.

The star also has her own clothing collection with In The Style.

Who is Billie Shepherd’s husband and how many children do they have?

Billie is married to Greg Shepherd after they tied the knot in March in the Maldives in 2019.

The couple have been together since 2013 and share two children - daughter Nelly who was born in 2014, and son Arthur born in March 2017.

