Who is Dancing On Ice's Faye Brookes? Age, Coronation Street career and boyfriend revealed

Faye Brookes is appearing on Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram/ITV

How old is Faye Brookes and why did she leave Coronation Street? Here's what we know about the Dancing on Ice star...

Dancing On Ice is finally back on our screens, which means we get to watch a whole new bunch of celebrities take to the skating rink.

And one woman who has decided to take on the challenge, is actress Faye Brookes who is best known for starring in Coronation Street.

But what do we know about Faye Brookes and her career? Find out everything…

How old is Faye Brookes?

Faye Brookes is 33-years-old and was born on 3 September 1987 in Manchester.

She studied at the Guildford School of Acting and graduated in 2010 with a degree in Musical Theatre.

Who did Faye Brookes play in Coronation Street and why did she leave?

Faye joined the cast of Coronation Street in October 2015 as Kate Connor, the brother of Aidan (Shane Ward).

She was part of many huge storylines during her time, including the death of her fiancé Rana Nazir (Bhavna Limbachia).

Rana died on their wedding day after being trapped under the rubble in the Underworld factory collapse.

The star won a National Television Award for Best Newcomer for her portrayal of Kate in January 2017.

In April 2019, it was announced Faye had decided to leave Coronation Street and her final scenes aired in autumn of the same year.

Faye Brookes played Kate Connor in Corrie. Picture: ITV

At the time, the actress said she was leaving the cobbles to ‘explore new opportunities.’

She tweeted: "Thanks to everyone for your amazing support, but after 4 fabulous years in Weatherfield it's time for me to explore new opportunities, I've loved playing Kate Connor, but she needs a break for a little while and so with a song in my heart I'm off to pastures new. #corrie."

She went on to play the lead in a production of Legally Blonde and Princess Fiona in Shrek The Musical on tour.

At Christmas 2019, she was also in panto playing the starring role in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Birmingham Hippodrome.

Who is Faye Brookes' boyfriend?

Faye Brookes is currently dating personal trainer Joe Davies after the pair went public in January 2020.

The pair often share loved up photos on Instagram, and they couple spent Christmas together with their two dogs.

What happened with Faye Brookes and Gareth Gates?

Faye and former Pop Idol star Gareth met in 2012 when they starred alongside each other in the UK tour of Legally Blonde The Musical.

They split in September 2018 after six years together, but they got back together in November 2018 and got engaged in January 2019.

In August 2019, it was revealed the couple had broken up again, with a source telling The Sun at the time they "just couldn't make it work".