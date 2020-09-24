Dancing On Ice 2021 line-up: confirmed celebrities for the ITV show

The Dancing On Ice line-up is slowly being unveiled... Picture: ITV

Who are the confirmed contestants for Dancing On Ice 2021?

Dancing On Ice will return to our screens next year, with a fresh batch of famous faces ready to compete for the coveted trophy.

The skating contest, which will air on ITV in January, features Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as hosts, and is in its thirteenth season.

Read more: Captain Tom Moore signs 'seven-figure' film deal - and wants Michael Caine to play him

A number of celebrities have already been confirmed for the series - see the full line-up below.

Who is on the Dancing On Ice 2021 line-up?

Jason Donovan

Jason Donovan. Picture: ITV

Jason is the latest celebrity to be confirmed for the show.

The former Neighbours star said: “The news is out!! I am delighted to announce I am taking part in Dancing on Ice.”

And taking to Twitter, he added: “I’ve always loved my winter sports, skiing, skating, snowboarding… I quite like my après ski as well! I can’t wait to get on the ice, have some fun and bring a big smile to everyone’s face in 2021!”

Faye Brooks

Faye Brooks. Picture: ITV

Corrie actress has also been confirmed for the series.

She told Lorraine Kelly: “I’m so excited! I had to meet with the team, they had to see me on the ice and there was a coach to review the basics."

Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen. Picture: ITV

Loose Women panelist Denise will also be taking part in the series.

The news was accidentally announced by her fellow panelist Linda Robson, with Denise then saying: “I’m really excited. Finally I get to tell people because I’ve literally kept this a secret.”

Read more: Shoppers divided over rainbow Christmas Tree branded 'giant feather duster'

Joe-Warren Plant

Joe-Warren Plant. Picture: ITV

Emmerdale star Joe said of his decision to sign up: “I’m so excited to learn something new. I’m in it to win it, 100 per cent!”

Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass. Picture: ITV

Myleene, a presenter on Heart's sister station Smooth, will also join next year's line-up.

She wrote on Twitter: “Guess who won’t be holding the coats by the side of the rink anymore!My girls have been begging me to do @dancingonice. I’ve always been scared my piano fingers will get sliced off! Anyway,I want to make them proud, show them I’m up for a challenge and try for a bum like Jlo.”

NOW READ:

The most common nightmares in Britain revealed... and they might not mean what you think