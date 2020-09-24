Captain Tom Moore signs 'seven-figure' film deal - and wants Michael Caine to play him

A film about the live of Captain Sir Tom Moore is in the works...

Captain Sir Tom Moore has signed a seven-figure deal for his life to be made into a film, and is eyeing up some huge names to play him.

The 100-year-old war veteran, who raised more than £32million for the NHS during lockdown by walking laps of his garden, has said he'd like either Michael Caine or Anthony Hopkins to play him.

When asked about a potential actor, Sir Tom joked: "I don't know of any 100-year-old actors", before adding: "I'm sure Michael Caine or Anthony Hopkins could do a wonderful job if they were prepared to age up!"

Captain Tom raised more than £32million for the NHS. Picture: PA

The film rights have been bought by UK companies Fred Films and Powder Keg Pictures, and will focus on his relationship with his younger family, who he moved in with after his wife, Pamela, died.

The film's writers/producers Nick Moorcroft and Megan Leonard have assured the public that Captain Tom himself will make an appearance, saying: "This is a story about the power of the human spirit and Captain Sir Tom personifies that.

Michael Caine has been tipped as a possible contender for the starring role. Picture: PA

"We are honoured to be telling this unique and inspiring story and are excited about audiences getting to know the man behind the headlines."

"At a time of fear and uncertainty 161 countries around the world embraced the beacon of hope that Captain Sir Tom provided," producer James Spring added.

Captain Tom has suggested Anthony Hopkins for the role. Picture: PA

"We are privileged that Tom and his family have entrusted us to tell their story."

The film looks set to be released around Christmas time 2021.

