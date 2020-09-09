Captain Sir Tom Moore breaks down in tears in emotional Piers Morgan's Life Stories interview

Captain Tom Moore will appear on Piers Morgan's Life Stories this weekend. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Captain Sir Tom Moore became emotional during his interview with Piers Morgan, a teaser clip has revealed.

Captain Sir Tom Moore is the latest face to appear on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, chatting about his life in the military, his new found fame and raising millions for the NHS amid the pandemic.

Piers shared a number of teaser clips from the episode on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday's show, revealing an emotional moment where Tom speaks about his family.

Piers also warned that people will be "surprised" by the interview, explaining: "[It was an] absolutely extraordinary two hours, whatever you think you know about this guy, however you think he interacts, he talks – just be prepared to be surprised."

Captain Sir Tom Moore got emotional as he spoke about his family. Picture: ITV

In a clip – which was taken after Tom was shown interviews with his daughter and grandchildren – Piers asks the veteran: "That's got to feel pretty good, to hear your grandkids talk about you like that?"

Captain Tom then starts to well up, as he tells the host: "I was very fortunate to move in with them.

"I always say tomorrow is a good day, and that was a good day the day I moved in with them

"I've got four grandchildren, and what more could you ask for than that."

Captain Tom Moore and Piers Morgan spoke about the passing of Vera Lynn. Picture: ITV

He also appeared emotional when Piers started talking about the late Vera Lynn.

Captain Tom Moore revealed that a letter from Vera Lynn arrived at his house the day she passed away, and had been sent days prior.

He explained: "She was congratulating me on the effort we'd gone through to raise all this money, it was a little kind letter from her writing to me, and that came the day she died."

Piers and Captain Tom then listened to a clip of We'll Meet Again, which made them both emotional.

During the interview, Captain Tom joked about wanting 'six blondes' on his rider. Picture: ITV

Piers admitted he was surprised about how emotional Captain Tom become, saying: "He's a tough old Yorkshire man, he's not really prone to a lot of emotion, and that's why that moment in the interview was quite surprising."

In a lighter clip, the pair can also been seen joking about his 'rider' for the show.

Piers revealed that Tom had asked for a bottle of coke, a chocolate bar and 'six blondes' in his dressing room.

Captain Tom replied to Piers: "That's it! The number of six is variable of course."

When asked if he was a ladies man, Tom joked: "I wouldn't describe myself as that but I've never been allergic to girls!"

Piers Morgan's Life Stories with Captain Tom airs this Sunday on ITV at 8PM.

