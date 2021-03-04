Woman cleans her dryer for the first time in 25 years and is shocked by results

The woman shared her story on Facebook. Picture: Facebook/Family Lockdown Tips & Ideas

A woman has shared shocking photos of what she found hidden within her dryer...

If you've been putting off that pesky deep clean of your tumble dryer, you may want to take a look at the following shocking pictures one woman has shared...

Sharing her story to Facebook group Family Lockdown Tips & Ideas, a woman named Amy dismantled her mum's tumble dryer to find a shocking amount of fluff that has built up over 25 years.

The woman cleaned her mother's tumble dryer after 25 years. Picture: Facebook/Family Lockdown Tips & Ideas

She wrote: "I decided to take the casing off my mums 25 year old tumble dryer that she still uses after noticing fluff poking through the seams of the metal! Took me nearly 2 hours!"

She was shocked by the amount of fluff that was removed from the machine. Picture: Facebook/Family Lockdown Tips & Ideas

Firefighter Amy expected there to be a small amount of lint hidden in the machine, but was shocked to find a small mountain of fluff hidden within.

It's usually recommended that you clean out any lint after every use, with towels often shedding the most.

Many Facebook users have rushed to clean their dryers since the post. Picture: Facebook/Family Lockdown Tips & Ideas

Her post has racked up thousands of likes, with many claiming that they will now be checking their own machines.

One person wrote: "Damn she has a guardian angel looking over her! How that didn't catch fire?! Very lucky lady."

Another added: "Crikey!! That's shocking. Well done you."

A third warned that the fluff could pose a fire risk, writing: "Please all check your tumble dryers for this!!! We had a fire because of it, it was awful!"

