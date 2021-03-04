Man realises 'dad' in family WhatsApp group is actually random stranger

4 March 2021, 13:27

The man realised his mistake after six months (stock images)
The man realised his mistake after six months (stock images). Picture: Getty/Twitter/@jonnohopkins
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The stranger had been in his family for six months before the man realised the mistake.

If you thought your family WhatsApp group was dramatic, just wait till you hear about this mishap...

Twitter user @jonnohopkins has shared that he accidentally added a random stranger to his family chat thinking it was his dad - and that he only realised six months later.

In a hilarious now-viral Twitter thread: "For 6 months there's been someone in my family whatsapp group who I thought was my dad but was in fact a random called Peter (my dad's name). This person has sat and read every message and never thought to chime in to inform us that we've added the wrong Peter.

"My family don't communicate (messy divorce), so I was excited to have a group. On calls my dad would ask what's going with stuff, to which I'd say 'Dad, you're in the whatsapp group, YOU'RE READING THE MESSAGES!' and he'd say 'Am I?' and I just put it down to him being old.

"I'm not sure why, when setting up the group, I didn't add 'Dad' and not 'Peter'. But now I feel bad for fake dad Peter and hope he enjoyed reading my mum's messages about how she'd thought Coldplay's album was called 'A Cold Hard Blow To The Head'.

"This could have carried on for literally years had my sister not asked if I could add dad to the whatsapp group (I guess my dad was too embarrassed to ask me because I'm a snooty tech arse). And it dawned on me that the number of the Peter in the group was not my dad's number".

He goes onto explain that 'fake Peter' is actually a plumber who repaired his washing machine in 2013.

He added: "I guess after a while the moment for fake dad Peter to pipe up to let us know we'd got the wrong Peter had passed so he just accepted his role as our new dad".

The hilarious post has attracted thousands of comments and likes, with one writing: "Somewhere in the Twittersphere there is thread from a plumber called Peter talking about a family chat he is part of but too awkward to let them know he is fake dad."

Another added: "I think I would have to add dad and then politely keep fake dad too because it would seem rude to out him when he has faithfully kept abreast of everything family-related for so long!"

