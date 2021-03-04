Matt Hancock 'more optimistic than ever' about staycations this summer

4 March 2021, 11:13

Matt Hancock has spoken out about the prospect of travel between Scotland and England this summer
Matt Hancock has spoken out about the prospect of travel between Scotland and England this summer. Picture: PA
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The Health Secretary has spoken out about the potential for Brits to travel within the UK this summer.

Matt Hancock has said that he's 'optimistic' about the prospect of staycations this year, predicting that the public will be able to travel across the whole of the UK.

The Health Secretary made the comments during a visit to the Glasgow lighthouse lab, saying that he's confident travel restrictions will be lifted to allow trips to take place.

Matt Hancock has spoken about the prospect of staycations this summer
Matt Hancock has spoken about the prospect of staycations this summer. Picture: PA

He said: "I’m now more optimistic about having a great British summer than I have been at any time, thanks to the speed and the effectiveness of the vaccine rollout.

"By great British summer I absolutely mean people being able to enjoy travel across the whole of the UK. Of course, the travel rules for Scotland are matter out for the Scottish Government, rightly, but I think we can all see that we can make strides down that roadmap, thanks to the speed of the vaccine rollout."

He added: "I think we’ll be able to lift the travel restrictions in England within the roadmap. That roadmap is possible both here in Scotland and in England, because of the vaccine programme."

Brits may be able to take staycations in the UK this summer
Brits may be able to take staycations in the UK this summer. Picture: PA

It is not yet known when Brits will be able to travel between nations for staycations in the UK.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed that travel restrictions in Scotland will continue for "some time yet".

In line with Boris Johnson's roadmap, people in England may be able to take self-catering staycations in the second phase of lockdown-easing from 12 April.

