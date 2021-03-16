Mum shares incredible clothes hanger hack to save you time when hanging laundry

16 March 2021, 10:58

The hack has gone viral on TikTok
The hack has gone viral on TikTok

A mum has revealed how you can hang up your laundry faster...

If you're tired of spending hours hanging up your clean clothes after drying them, you may want to take note of the following hack...

A mum from Canada took to TikTok to reveal that she has a method that allows her to hang up multiple t-shirts in a short space of time.

The mum's hack as gone viral on TikTok
The mum's hack as gone viral on TikTok

The mum-of-three's bio states that she's "here to save you time and sanity in the mundane tasks of life."

The video, which has racked up a whopping 6 million views, shows her looping the necks of seven t-shirts on her arm, before slipping each onto a hanger in a swift motion.

The hack allows her to hang multiple t-shirts at a time
The hack allows her to hang multiple t-shirts at a time

She starts the video with the words: "Show me the life hack that you randomly saw one day that is now an unconscious standard practice in your life."

Many TikTok users have rushed to comment their excitement about the hack, with one writing: "Witchcraft!!!! I am trying this tonight."

Another added: "I’ve been living my life on hard mode all this time."

A third simply stated: "I’m flabbergasted."

