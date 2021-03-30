Mum's 'life-changing' cheese grater hack could save you loads of time when prepping herbs

30 March 2021, 14:47

The hack was shared to TikTok
The hack was shared to TikTok. Picture: TikTok/morielbethobertanner

The mum took to TikTok to share her genius hack to save her from the fiddly process of prepping herbs like parsley and coriander.

A mum has shared an incredible hack that could save you loads of time when prepping your next meal...

Many of us love to add thing like parsley and coriander to our cooking due to their delicious taste - but prepping the herbs can often be a time-consuming process.

The hack can be used when prepping parsley and coriander
The hack can be used when prepping parsley and coriander. Picture: TikTok/morielbethobertanner

Taking to TikTok, one woman - Moriel Beth Obertann - has revealed she uses a cheese grater to prep the herbs with ease, and her hack has garnered a huge amount of praise.

Rather than separating the leaves from the stem by hand, she reveals that she threads the stalk through the grater, which causes the leaves to come off with ease.

She demonstrated how to prep the herbs with ease
She demonstrated how to prep the herbs with ease. Picture: TikTok/morielbethobertanner

She said that she feels like "I've lost years of my life" since discovering the hack.

The video has been viewed a whopping 1 million times, and many TikTok users rushed to praise her idea.

One person wrote: "OH MY GOD. Genius. What in the hell have I been doing!! Coriander is going to lose this battle!"

Another added: "Oh. My. Goodness. Life changing."

And a third wrote: "When I say I just screamed at my screen I SCREAMED. WHAAAATT."

