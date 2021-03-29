Mum shares incredible hack to easily clean awkwardly-shaped water bottles

The mum has shared a clever hack to cleaning awkwardly-shaped water bottles. Picture: TikTok/mama_mila_

If you struggle to clean your reusable water bottles, one TikTok user has shared a hack that could make washing up so much easier...

A mum has been hailed after sharing a hack that allows you to easily clean awkwardly-shaped water bottles.

Anyone who regularly drinks from reusable water bottles will probably be aware that they can be quite tricky to clean, but a mum has taken to TikTok to share her method - revealing that all you'll need is some uncooked rice.

Chantel Mila, who is known as @Mama_Mila_ on TikTok, shared a video captioned: "The trick to clean hard-to-clean water bottles."

She then held up a long thin water bottle to use as an example, revealing that you can use uncooked rice - rather than long fiddly scrubbing brushes - to clean the bottom.

Chantel demonstrated that you just need to pour the rice into the bottle, before adding a cup of water and washing up liquid and shaking the mixture.

The incredible hack could make cleaning your water bottles easy. Picture: TikTok/@mama_mila_

She said: "The rice will help scrub the inside of the bottom and leave it perfectly clean."

The bottle was left clean after her method, and many people rushed to the comments to praise her for the hack.

One person wrote: "This is so helpful, I’m gonna try."

Another added: "YES THANK YOU."

