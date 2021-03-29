Cleaning fans rave over £3 scraper that gets hobs looking as good as new

The incredible product could get your hob looking as good as new. Picture: TikTok/cleanqueen_7

The incredible device could save you loads of time when doing the deep clean of the kitchen...

Cleaning the hob can be a tricky task, and we're all familiar with the pain of endlessly scrubbing away tough dirt that never seems to budge.

One TikTok user may have just come to our rescue, however, as they have shared an incredible gadget that can get it looking as good as new in minutes.

She demonstrated how to easily remove dirt from the hob. Picture: TikTok/cleanqueen_7

The product removed a huge amount of dirt from her hob. Picture: TikTok/cleanqueen_7

The woman - who posts under username CleanQueen_7 - revealed she uses the £3 Minky Hob Scraper, and shared incredible before and after results.

The product promises to "easily remove burnt on food and dirt", and she shared a video of it in action.

In the video, a voice says: "You have to buy this product", and footage shows her removing stubborn grime in seconds.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “AMAZING RESULT! Everyone must buy one of these.

"Minky you do not disappoint me."

She showed off the flawless results on TikTok. Picture: TikTok/cleanqueen_7

The product is available to buy at a range of retailers, including Amazon and direct from the Minky website.

Many TikTok users rushed to comment their excitement at trying it out for themselves, with one writing: "Say whaaaaat. Ordering one right now."

