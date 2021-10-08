Halloween costume ideas 2021: Easy, affordable and unique outfits

8 October 2021, 17:08

Halloween 2021 is the first time we've been able to celebrate the spooky season properly for almost two years
Halloween 2021 is the first time we've been able to celebrate the spooky season properly for almost two years.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Struggling to come up with a costume idea for Halloween? We've got you covered with plenty of ideas from Squid Game to Cruella de Vil, Killing Eve to Kill Bill.

Halloween 2021 is the first time we've been able to celebrate the spooky season properly for almost two years, and we're going all out!

Over the past few years we've seen some amazing additions to Halloween costume ideas through pop culture films and TV shows like Squid Game, Maleficent and Money Heist.

But if you're struggling to think of a scary character to dress-up as for the spookiest day of the year, we've got you covered.

These are our best Halloween costume ideas of 2021:

Squid Game

You can now buy Squid Game outfits online for a very current and comfortable Halloween costume
You can now buy Squid Game outfits online for a very current and comfortable Halloween costume.

Money Heist

Money Heist – another easy and super comfortable Halloween look
Money Heist – another easy and super comfortable Halloween look.

Cruella de Vil

Cruella de Vil is the number one Disney villain and fashion icon
Cruella de Vil is the number one Disney villain and fashion icon.

Kill Bill

Team a blonde wig with a yellow jumpsuit and you're set to go as The Bride from Kill Bill
Team a blonde wig with a yellow jumpsuit and you're set to go as The Bride from Kill Bill.

Killing Eve

Villanelle from Killing Eve is the perfect Halloween look for anyone wanting to still look good
Villanelle from Killing Eve is the perfect Halloween look for anyone wanting to still look good.

Bellatrix Lestrange

Arguably scarier than Voldemort, Bellatrix Lestrange is a great look for Halloween
Arguably scarier than Voldemort, Bellatrix Lestrange is a great look for Halloween.

Narcissa Malfoy

Another terrifying character from the Harry Potter universe, Narcissa Malfoy is a great look for Halloween
Another terrifying character from the Harry Potter universe, Narcissa Malfoy is a great look for Halloween.

Black Swan

This Black Swan look is sure to creep out your friends and family
This Black Swan look is sure to creep out your friends and family.

Hocus Pocus

The witches from Hocus Pocus – a great look for a solo person, even better with three friends
The witches from Hocus Pocus – a great look for a solo person, even better with three friends.

The Witches

She terrified us as kids but now the Grand High Witch could be the Halloween look you've been looking for
She terrified us as kids but now the Grand High Witch could be the Halloween look you've been looking for.

Wicked Witch of the West

You could easily glam-up this Wicked Witch of the West look
You could easily glam-up this Wicked Witch of the West look.

Wednesday Addams

Wednesday Addams – a classic look easily created with some plaits and a black dress
Wednesday Addams – a classic look easily created with some plaits and a black dress.

The Joker

The Joker is a great outfit for men and women, and can easily be recreated with items from the high street
The Joker is a great outfit for men and women, and can easily be recreated with items from the high street.

Maleficent

Whether you dress up as the original Maleficent, or the Angelina Jolie version, this look is one that won't be forgotten anytime soon
Whether you dress up as the original Maleficent, or the Angelina Jolie version, this look is one that won't be forgotten anytime soon.

Morticia Addams

Grab yourself a black dress, some red lipstick and a long, black wig and you're ready to be Morticia Addams
Grab yourself a black dress, some red lipstick and a long, black wig and you're ready to be Morticia Addams.

