All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in October

You season three and the Princess Diana musical are among the new releases this month. Picture: Netflix

By Polly Foreman

A full list of all the Netflix new arrivals in October - including the much-anticipated You season three...

Summer may be over and evenings getting darker, but the arrival of autumn also means an influx of new shows.

Netflix have been seriously knocking it out of the park with their offerings in September, with new series Squid Game being on track to be their biggest show of all time.

And October looks set to be just as good - with the return of the hugely popular horror series You.

Here is a full list of all the new TV shows and films arriving on the streaming service this month...

October 1

27 Steps of May (2018)

Anatomy (2000)

Body of Lies (2008)

Carlito’s Way (1993)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Diana: The Musical (2021)

Effie Gray (2014)

Forever Rich (2021)

Halloween (1978)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

Heat (1995)

Inside Job (2010)

Jumper (2008)

Knight and Day (2010)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Love You To Death (2019)

Marley & Me (2008)

Oats Studio, Volume 1 (2021)

Pavlova – A Woman for all Time (1983)

Spider-Man (2002)

Swallow (Original, 2021)

The Guilty (Original, 2021)

The Haunting (1999)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

The Rite (2011)

Till Death (2021)

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad ( S1)

Creeped Out (S2)

Killer Women with Piers Morgan (S1)

Maid (Limited Series)

Paik’s Spirit (Original, S1)

Scaredy Cats (S1)

Seinfeld (S1-9)

The Crowned Clown (S1)

October 3

Scissor Seven (S3)

Simply Raymond Blanc (S1)

You can watch Diana: the Musical from October 1. Picture: Netflix

October 4

On My Block (S4)

October 5

Bad Hair (2020)

Adult Material (Limited Series)

Escape The Undertaker (Interactive Special)

Remember You (S1)

6 October

There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021)

Bad Sport (Volume 1)

Baking Impossible (S1E1-6)

Love is Blind: Brazil (S1)

The Five Juanas (S1)



October 7

Sexy Beasts (S2)

The Billion Dollar Code (Limited Series)

The Ingenuity of the Househusband (S1)

The Way of the Househusband (Part 2)

October 8

Angeliena (2021)

My Brother, My Sister (Original, 2021)

Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (Original, 2021)

The Lighthouse (2019)

October 9

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

Blue Period (S1)

October 10

Behind the Players

Lee & Cindy C. (2015)

The Atom: A Love Affair (2019)

October 11

Shazam! (2019)

Little Things (S4)

The Baby-Sitters Club (S2)

October 12

Bright: Samurai Soul (Original, 2021)

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (Original, 2021)

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (Original, 2021)

The Movies That Made Us (S3)

October 13

Fever Dream (Original, 2021)

Violet Evergarden: The Movie (2020)

The Magic of the Diary of Anne Frank

October 14

Slashers (2001)

Another Life (S2)

One Night in Paris (Stand-up Special)



You season three is coming on October 15. Picture: Netflix

October 15

Monk Comes Down the Mountain (2015)

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (Original, 2021)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The Forgotten Battle ( 2021)

The Four of Us (2021)

The Trip (Original, 2021)

Unfaithful (2002)

Karma’s World (S1)

My Name ( S1)

You (S3)

October 20

Found (2021)

Night Teeth (2021)

Stuck Together (2021)

October 21

Flip A Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary (2021)

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam (S1)

Sex, Love, and goop (S1)

October 22

Inside Job (S1)

Locke & Key (S2)

October 28

Luis Miguel – The Series (S3)

October 29