All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in October

29 September 2021, 13:31 | Updated: 29 September 2021, 13:53

You season three and the Princess Diana musical are among the new releases this month
You season three and the Princess Diana musical are among the new releases this month. Picture: Netflix
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

A full list of all the Netflix new arrivals in October - including the much-anticipated You season three...

Summer may be over and evenings getting darker, but the arrival of autumn also means an influx of new shows.

Netflix have been seriously knocking it out of the park with their offerings in September, with new series Squid Game being on track to be their biggest show of all time.

And October looks set to be just as good - with the return of the hugely popular horror series You.

Here is a full list of all the new TV shows and films arriving on the streaming service this month...

October 1

  • 27 Steps of May (2018)
  • Anatomy (2000)
  • Body of Lies (2008)
  • Carlito’s Way (1993)
  • Dawn of the Dead (2004)
  • Diana: The Musical (2021)
  • Effie Gray (2014)
  • Forever Rich (2021)
  • Halloween (1978)
  • Halloween II (1981)
  • Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)
  • Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)
  • Heat (1995)
  • Inside Job (2010)
  • Jumper (2008)
  • Knight and Day (2010)
  • Love & Other Drugs (2010)
  • Love You To Death (2019)
  • Marley & Me (2008)
  • Oats Studio, Volume 1 (2021)
  • Pavlova – A Woman for all Time (1983)
  • Spider-Man (2002)
  • Swallow (Original, 2021)
  • The Guilty (Original, 2021)
  • The Haunting (1999)
  • The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)
  • The Rite (2011)
  • Till Death (2021)
  • A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad ( S1)
  • Creeped Out (S2)
  • Killer Women with Piers Morgan (S1)
  • Maid (Limited Series)
  • Paik’s Spirit (Original, S1)
  • Scaredy Cats (S1)
  • Seinfeld (S1-9)
  • The Crowned Clown (S1)

October 3

  • Scissor Seven (S3)
  • Simply Raymond Blanc (S1)

You can watch Diana: the Musical from October 1
You can watch Diana: the Musical from October 1. Picture: Netflix

October 4

  • On My Block (S4)

October 5

  • Bad Hair (2020)
  • Adult Material (Limited Series)
  • Escape The Undertaker (Interactive Special)
  • Remember You (S1)

6 October

  • There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021)
  • Bad Sport (Volume 1)
  • Baking Impossible (S1E1-6)
  • Love is Blind: Brazil (S1)
  • The Five Juanas (S1)

October 7

  • Sexy Beasts (S2)
  • The Billion Dollar Code (Limited Series)
  • The Ingenuity of the Househusband (S1)
  • The Way of the Househusband (Part 2)

October 8

  • Angeliena (2021)
  • My Brother, My Sister (Original, 2021)
  • Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (Original, 2021)
  • The Lighthouse (2019)

October 9

  • The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)
  • Blue Period (S1)

October 10

  • Behind the Players
  • Lee & Cindy C. (2015)
  • The Atom: A Love Affair (2019)

October 11

  • Shazam! (2019)
  • Little Things (S4)
  • The Baby-Sitters Club (S2)

October 12

  • Bright: Samurai Soul (Original, 2021)
  • Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (Original, 2021)
  • Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (Original, 2021)
  • The Movies That Made Us (S3)

October 13

  • Fever Dream (Original, 2021)
  • Violet Evergarden: The Movie (2020)
  • The Magic of the Diary of Anne Frank

October 14

  • Slashers (2001)
  • Another Life (S2)
  • One Night in Paris (Stand-up Special)
You season three is coming on October 15
You season three is coming on October 15. Picture: Netflix

October 15

  • Monk Comes Down the Mountain (2015)
  • Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (Original, 2021)
  • Spider-Man 3 (2007)
  • The Forgotten Battle ( 2021)
  • The Four of Us (2021)
  • The Trip (Original, 2021)
  • Unfaithful (2002)
  • Karma’s World (S1)
  • My Name ( S1)
  • You (S3)

October 20

  • Found (2021)
  • Night Teeth (2021)
  • Stuck Together (2021)

October 21

  • Flip A Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary (2021)
  • Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam (S1)
  • Sex, Love, and goop (S1)

October 22

  • Inside Job (S1)
  • Locke & Key (S2)

October 28

  • Luis Miguel – The Series (S3)

October 29

  • Army of Thieves (2021)
  • Colin in Black and White (Limited Series)
  • The Time it Takes (S1)

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

See the full cast of ITV's Hollington Drive

Hollington Drive cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?
We don't yet know if a second season of Squid Game is on the way

Squid Game director speaks out on the possibility for season two
Squid Game is on track to become Netflix's biggest ever show

Squid Game on track to be the biggest Netflix series ever

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink dress from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: Where to get her floral pink midi dress from Nobody's Child

Celebrities

Franky and Marilyse haven't had an easy ride on MAFS UK

Why Married at First Sight UK fans think Marilyse Corrigan and Franky Spencer have split up

Trending on Heart

The mum asked for advice on Mumsnet (stock image)

'I chose a traditional name for my son - but have been told it's an insult'

Lifestyle

A school has had to close in Northampton due to a spider infestation

School forced to close due to spider infestation as 1,500 students sent home

Lifestyle

Mikey Dalton and Grace Adams-Short are expecting their fourth child

Big Brother couple Mikey and Grace announce they're expecting fourth child

Celebrities

A dad has started a campaign to make period pain an 'authorised absence' at schools

Dad-of-three girls campaigning to make period pains a reason to be off school

Lifestyle

Check out our favourite sustainable brands

Sustainable clothing UK: The best eco-friendly brands in 2021

Lifestyle

Snow could hit the UK within days this autumn

UK weather: Snow could hit Britain in days as temperatures drop 10C

News

Priya in Emmerdale is played by Fiona Wade

Inside Emmerdale star Fiona Wade's marriage to fellow soap star Simon Cotton
Katie Price's family issued a statement on Instagram

Katie Price's family post emotional statement saying they're 'deeply worried' about her

Celebrities

When is the Bake Off final? Here's what we know...

How many episodes are there of Great British Bake Off 2021 and when is the final?

Great British Bake Off

Bridgerton season two will focus on Anthony Bridgerton

When is Bridgerton season two released on Netflix?

The Great British Bake Off has already seen one baker sent home

Who left Bake Off last week and who is left?

Great British Bake Off

How many winners can there be on Squid Game?

How many people can win Squid Game?

Squid Games ending explained

What happens at the end of Squid Game?

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

Park Hae-soo plays Sang Woo in Squid Game

Who plays Sang-woo in Squid Game?