The Hocus Pocus cast are reuniting for Halloween

The Hocus Pocus coven are reuniting. Picture: Walt Disney

The Hocus Pocus coven - played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimi - will reunite for charity at the end of the month.

In probably the most exciting news we've heard in months, the cast of Hocus Pocus will be reuniting for a virtual reunion.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimi will all get together virtually in aid of the New York Restoration Project.

'In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Halloween Takeover' will take place on Friday 30 October, and has been described as the 'hottest pandemic-safe Halloween event of the year'.

The event will take place on October 30. Picture: Walt Disney

Tickets cost $10 (£7.70) and can be bought here.

A statement for the event reads: "Every year, the New York social calendar in October culminates with Midler's annual 'Hulaween' costume gala, a star-studded fundraiser to benefit NYRP.

"This year, due to COVID-19, the event will go virtual, welcoming fans of all ages around the world to attend."

Precise details of how the event will work haven't yet been revealed, but watch this space...

The legendary 1993 film is a Halloween staple - and, while this year's celebration will look very different will look very different to previous years, that doesn't mean we can't enjoy a movie night with our family.

It tells the story of a teenager who accidentally brings the Sanderson Sisters - Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson - back from the dead, 300 years after they were hanged.

