The Hocus Pocus cast are reuniting for Halloween

1 October 2020, 10:46

The Hocus Pocus coven are reuniting
The Hocus Pocus coven are reuniting. Picture: Walt Disney

The Hocus Pocus coven - played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimi - will reunite for charity at the end of the month.

In probably the most exciting news we've heard in months, the cast of Hocus Pocus will be reuniting for a virtual reunion.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimi will all get together virtually in aid of the New York Restoration Project.

'In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Halloween Takeover' will take place on Friday 30 October, and has been described as the 'hottest pandemic-safe Halloween event of the year'.

The event will take place on October 30
The event will take place on October 30. Picture: Walt Disney

Tickets cost $10 (£7.70) and can be bought here.

A statement for the event reads: "Every year, the New York social calendar in October culminates with Midler's annual 'Hulaween' costume gala, a star-studded fundraiser to benefit NYRP.

"This year, due to COVID-19, the event will go virtual, welcoming fans of all ages around the world to attend."

The night will be called “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover," and is promised to be one of the "hottest pandemic-safe Halloween events of the year."

Precise details of how the event will work haven't yet been revealed, but watch this space...

The legendary 1993 film is a Halloween staple - and, while this year's celebration will look very different will look very different to previous years, that doesn't mean we can't enjoy a movie night with our family.

It tells the story of a teenager who accidentally brings the Sanderson Sisters - Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson - back from the dead, 300 years after they were hanged.

