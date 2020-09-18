Bride slams wedding guest's 'thoughtful' wedding gift and says she should have given money instead

18 September 2020, 14:07

The bride has been criticised on Twitter for her reaction (stock images). Picture: Getty

The bride has been branded 'rude' for hitting out at the guest for her choice of present.

A bride has slammed one of her wedding guests after she received a hamper of sweets and chocolate - rather than money - as a present.

The guest in question decided to get creative with her gift, filling the basked with tasty items like sweets, a jar of marshmallow fluff, biscuits and crisps.

Read more: Bridezilla demands bridesmaids take LIE DETECTOR after public humiliation

The bride was less than impressed by her choice of gift (stock image). Picture: Getty

The sweet gift was accompanied by a card that read "Life is delicious — enjoy."

Rather than be thrilled with the thoughtful present, however, the bride - named Laura messaged the gifter to complain.

The gift was sent by a woman called Cathy, who shared her story on Reddit in 2013.

Read more: Mother of the bride kicked out of wedding for brutal speech that silenced the room

According to The Hamilton Spectator, Laura's message said: "I want to thank you for coming to the wedding Friday.

"I'm not sure if it's the first wedding you have been to, but for your next wedding… people give envelopes. I lost out on $200 covering you and your date's plate... and got fluffy whip and sour patch kids in return.

"Just a heads-up for the future."

At the time, Kathy insisted she didn't think there was anything wrong with the gift - and many on Reddit agreed.

One person wrote: "What planet is this horrible bride living on?? If you don’t like or want the gift, then re-gift the damn thing and move on with your life, you rude hag. You do not write a snarky email to the guest informing them that they should have been aware that they were costing the bride x amount of money and their gift didn’t measure up."

Another added: "What an absolutely heinous person."

