Bridezilla demands bridesmaids take LIE DETECTOR after public humiliation

By Polly Foreman

She forced her bridal party to take the test after her wedding invitation with an unbelievable list of demands went viral

A bride who caused outrage after demanding that her guests dress according to their WEIGHT is back. And her latest antics are, if anything, more controversial.

After her bizarre wedding invitation, in which she also suggested guests fork out at least £595 for a new outfit, went viral, she forced her bridesmaids to take a lie detector test to find out who was responsible for leaking the invite.

Turned out it was her mate Stephanie. Damnit, Stephanie.

Taking to Facebook to share the update, the bride wrote: "Many of y'all have been asking how Saturday's Polygraph Party went. It was fantastic.

"Attendance was 100%. I asked y'all simple questions such as 'did you leak my dress code to the internet?' and 'do you secretly hate me?'"

The bride forced her bridesmaids to do a lie detector test. Picture: Facebook

"Friends, it is with only the deepest joy that I can announce the identification of the snitch," the bride continued.

"My former friend, Stephanie, was immediately removed from my property.

"She confessed to leaking my posts and ridiculing me online.

"My original dress code has gone viral because of her and the outside world will never f***ing understand thanks to Stephanie.

"Good riddance! Now the Hawaii 2019 wedding can go on!"

In the original invitation post, which was shared in a wedding-shaming Facebook group, she demanded that her guests fork out at least 1000 Australian dollars (£565) for an entirely new outfit - including a Burberry scarf and Louboutin shoes, and shockingly asks heavier people to dress differently.

The post, which was supposedly shared 18 months prior to her wedding in Hawaii, reads: "I am giving you a long notice of a year and a half so that you will have time to find and pick out something nice.

"The dress code is very specific because it will be used to create an incredible visual effect.

"If done right, it will make our synchronised dancing along the beach really pop."

The bride then outlined her plans for the outfits. She asked women who weigh between 100lb and 160lb to wear a green velvet sweater, orange suede trousers, Louboutin heels and a Burberry scarf. She asked women over 160lbs to wear an all black outfit with black heels.

She demanded the lighter men wear a purple fuzzy jacket, soda hat, white trainers and glow stick. And she said the larger men should wear camouflage.

The original post, which was shared on a wedding-shaming group. Picture: Facebook

The bride concluded the post with: "Additionally, we will require that you wear formal attire after the dancing has ended. Please bring a change of clothing. Remember, the venue is extremely upscale, and we want to be looking our absolute BEST ladies and gents. Please, if you look like trash, so will we. All jokes aside, we want you to invest in an outfit valued at at least $1,000.

"This includes jewellery, accessories, makeup, and hair. Remember ladies and gents, this wedding is 24k themed for a reason.

"You can have a year and a half to get working. No excuses! Mwah".

