Michelle McManus SLAMS Vicky Pattison for body shaming her

Vicky Pattison posted an Instagram video slamming trolls for body shaming her - but Michelle McManus revealed she'd done the same to her in 2014

Michelle McManus has hit out on Vicky Pattison on Twitter after the former Geordie Shore star blasted trolls for 'body shaming' her on Instagram.

Posting a headline from 2014 reading: "'There's a Michelle McManus inside me dying to get out! Vicky Pattison gorges on pizza and chips despite her 'constant fear' of gaining weight," she wrote alongside it: "Yes @vickypattison because you’ve never publicly body shamed anyone have you? Oh wait..."

Yes @vickypattison because you’ve never publicly body shamed anyone have you? Oh wait...🤔🙄 pic.twitter.com/eBeRcRXmPX — Michelle McManus (@LadyM_McManus) January 10, 2019

The former Pop Idol star, 38, was inundated with support from fans.

One wrote: "How rude is she! I've got a word for her, 'a*******'."

Heart has contacted a representative for Vicky for comment.

Michelle's tweet was in response to a video Vicky posted to Instagram that was aimed at trolls who had targeted her because of her weight.

She wrote alongside it: "Soooooooo, I’m sorry to whinge and have to post this but I’ve had about enough of shitty articles, online bullies, body shaming, trolling and negativity! And I’m hoping this will silence everything.

"Attending my sisters wedding yesterday was beautiful- but let’s face it, I’d have to be dead inside to not wonder about what was meant to of my future and feel a little sad and hurt. But none the less, I couldn’t have been happier for her and @dannya2008! The implication that I would somehow try and steal the limelight from her on her on her big day has hurt me so much.

"To add insult to injury I’m now being body shamed over some unflattering pap pics and I can’t believe we’re still on this hype in 2019. Anyway, watch the video, it’s all in there, I’m off to drink tequila and tell every woman I see that I think she’s smart, funny, pretty and important (the help styyylllleeeeee!!) LOL!

|I hope you all understand where I’m coming from here- and appreciate my honesty and are not just bored titless of my endless Instagram crusading 😂🙈😩 Sending love, lols and kindness from Mexico and hoping some of it reaches all trolls and tits a like 😂😍".

Vicky was blasted on Instagram earlier this week for seemingly blocking her sister out of her wedding shots. She also responded to these allegations furiously on Instagram.

