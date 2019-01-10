Producers speak out over rumours that David Beckham has landed a part in Peaky Blinders

David Beckham spotted on the set of Peaky Blinders. Picture: Instagram @davidbeckham

By Alice Westoby

The footballer raised suspicion amongst fans after he shared photos of himself on the set of the BBC drama.

David Beckham has got fans excited with the prospect that he could be starring in hit BBC One period drama, Peaky Blinders.

The 43-year-old footballer sparked the rumour mill when he shared some images on his Instagram story that featured oil paintings of Peaky Blinders gang members Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) and Arthur Shelby (played by Paul Anderson).

David Beckham shared these mysterious snaps on his Instagram story. Picture: Instagram @davidbeckham

David Beckham has stirred up rumours amongst Peaky Blinders fans. Picture: Instagram @davidbeckham

The images that appeared on his Instagram story even showed the star relaxing on set amongst the crew and the show's creator, Stephen Knight.

His outfit even looked a little bit 'Peaky' thanks to his long waistcoat and long jacket so it's no surprise that fans automatically jumped to the conclusion that the former England star had landed his own part on the gangster show.

David Beckham on set with the crew of Peaky Blinders. Picture: Instagram @davidbeckham

But now producers of the show have confirmed to Manchester Evening News that sadly he won't be joining Birmingham's infamous Peaky Blinder gang but instead was just visiting the set for the day.

His visit to the show is no doubt linked to his menswear company Kent and Curwen's collaboration with Peaky Blinder creator Stephen Knight's series inspired capsule collection, Garrison Tailors.