David Beckham clothing line Kent and Curwen: Must-have items from the Peaky Blinders inspired collection

8 January 2019, 13:26 | Updated: 8 January 2019, 13:34

David Beckham collection main asset
David Beckham collection main asset. Picture: Getty

What is David Beckham's clothing line? How much does it cost? and which items should you invest in? We take a look at all the most fashionable pieces from Kent and Curwen's Autumn/Winter '19 collection.

David Beckham appears to be taking a cue from his wife Victoria Beckham, as he has now launched a partnership with English heritage brand Kent and Curwen, to design a range of clothing for men.

The Peaky Blinders inspired collection harks back to English life post-World War I, and creative director Daniel Kearnes claims the pieces are a balancing between military references, dandyism, and typical Kent & Curwen prep fans are familiar with.

David Beckham collection
David Beckham collection. Picture: Getty

Traditional trench coats, tweed blazers and rugby sweaters were all at the forefront of the collection with David's signature English gentleman style weaved in throughout.

The show debuted during London Fashion Week Men's and was attended by his son Brooklyn Beckham and his fellow pal Rocco Ritchie, who both have adopted the 1920's look.

Kent and Curwen Asset
Kent and Curwen Asset. Picture: Getty

The label might traditionally be menswear, but that hasn't stopped David's wife Victoria from rocking the collection too, as Kearne revealed the former Spice Girl is a fan of their rugby shirts.

In keeping with the boyfriend clothes trend, women were also seen on the catwalk underlining the gender-nonspecific nature of tailoring and sportswear.

Kent and Curwen asset
Kent and Curwen asset. Picture: Getty

