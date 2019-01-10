Blogger praised for admitting she was worried she wouldn't love her second baby

Louise and her daughter Darcy. Picture: Instagram

By Polly Foreman

Louise Pentland, known also as SprinkleOfGlitter, has opened up about her fears she wouldn't love her second baby as much as the first

A blogger has been praised for admitting that she had concerns that she wouldn't love her youngest child as much as her first baby.

Louise Pentland, who is mother two Darcy, seven, and Pearl, 11 months, took to Instagram to share her story in the run-up to Pearl's first birthday.

She wrote: "I’m thinking a lot about this time last year at the moment. Pearl was due Jan 1st so everyday was potentially my last as the ‘Mummy & Darcy Team’.

"I was really anxious that I wouldn’t be able to love Pearl the same way I love Darcy, who feels just so so special to me. I didn’t want to talk about that much because I felt pregnant women were supposed to instantly gush with love for their growing babe and I was still fearful. Anyone else felt that?", Louise, also known as SprinkleOfGlitter, continued.

"Pearl was cosy in there and didn’t pop out until the 14th and mine and Darcy’s team got a brand new member.

"Thankfully, a mother’s heart is pretty cool because it doesn’t half with a new child but doubles instead."



"Essentially, and I hope you don’t mind the bluntness here- it’s ok to be scared sh*tless that you might be a crap mum, your heart will surprise you. Ahhh. "Please do feel free to share your fears or support other women in the comments but of course be respectful and kind- you never know what kind of day someone is having xxx 👶🏼👧🏼🥰".

Fans were quick to praise Louise for her honesty, with one writing: "Such an important sentiment to share!

Another added: "You're doing a fantastic job and it's great you've had the courage to speak about it."

A third wrote: "I hated my pregnancy, I felt no bond with my baby and I was terrified to say it out loud.

"I was unbelievably grateful to be pregnant, she was a baby we'd spent so long trying for, but the second she was placed on my chest my world completely changed, in that moment I have never loved anything/anyone anymore."

