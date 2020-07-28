Bride and groom blasted for ‘rude’ wedding invite which puts guests into categories

By Naomi Bartram

A couple has sorted their wedding guests into categories A, B or C.

A bride and groom have been slammed after they categorised their guests into priority groups.

On invites sent out to the wedding party, the couple used the letters ‘A, B and C’ to decide how important their friends and family were.

Guests who were first choice were placed into group A, with others told they were in group B and would be able to attend if people dropped out.

Invites were also sent to group C, who were back-ups to the back-ups.

An invite, which was shared on Reddit reads: "Dear friends and family, please understand that our venue is limited in the number of guests we will be able to accommodate for our wedding day.

"As much as we would love to have each and every one of you join us on our big day, we are forced to split our guests into groups to ensure we do not surpass our capacity restrictions."

Explaining the groups, it continues: “Group A: Please RSVP as soon as possible. We appreciate your promptness as we will be able to extend any vacant seats to additional guests.

“Groups B & C: Please keep a close watch on our wedding website for notice that we have space available. If you already know that you are unable to join us, it is helpful that you decline via the RSVP function on our website.”

It then adds: “If possible, we encourage our guests to hire a babysitter for the night and leave your children at home.

“As much as we love kids, we are doing our best to make space for all the guests we can.

“We also ask for our single guests to forego their plus ones if possible. We appreciate your understanding.”

Unsurprisingly, the unusual system hasn’t gone down well with users, as one commented: "Covid or not, being put into prioritised 'groups' and then telling everyone which group they’re in is rude.

"I don’t want to attend a wedding that I'm only going to be invited to if someone else can't go.

“And blindly putting all family in group A, etc, doesn’t work if you have friends that are closer than family or whatever.”

Another disagreed: “Yeah, this seems completely acceptable due to COVID-19 restrictions. I would not be offended to be in B or C.

“This is becoming more common with COVID. Group A is immediate family, Group B is aunt's, uncle, and cousins. And then group C is friends and co-workers.“My wedding planner told me to do this exact thing before I cancelled the event.”

