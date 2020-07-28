Bride and groom blasted for ‘rude’ wedding invite which puts guests into categories

28 July 2020, 12:27 | Updated: 28 July 2020, 15:39

A bride and groom have been slammed for their wedding invites
A bride and groom have been slammed for their wedding invites. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A couple has sorted their wedding guests into categories A, B or C.

A bride and groom have been slammed after they categorised their guests into priority groups.

On invites sent out to the wedding party, the couple used the letters ‘A, B and C’ to decide how important their friends and family were.

Guests who were first choice were placed into group A, with others told they were in group B and would be able to attend if people dropped out.

Invites were also sent to group C, who were back-ups to the back-ups.

Wedding guests have been put into priority groups
Wedding guests have been put into priority groups. Picture: Getty Images

An invite, which was shared on Reddit reads: "Dear friends and family, please understand that our venue is limited in the number of guests we will be able to accommodate for our wedding day.

Read More: Bride branded ‘disgraceful’ after making her cousin pay £350 for dress she didn't choose

"As much as we would love to have each and every one of you join us on our big day, we are forced to split our guests into groups to ensure we do not surpass our capacity restrictions."

Explaining the groups, it continues: “Group A: Please RSVP as soon as possible. We appreciate your promptness as we will be able to extend any vacant seats to additional guests.

“Groups B & C: Please keep a close watch on our wedding website for notice that we have space available. If you already know that you are unable to join us, it is helpful that you decline via the RSVP function on our website.”

It then adds: “If possible, we encourage our guests to hire a babysitter for the night and leave your children at home.

“As much as we love kids, we are doing our best to make space for all the guests we can.

“We also ask for our single guests to forego their plus ones if possible. We appreciate your understanding.”

Unsurprisingly, the unusual system hasn’t gone down well with users, as one commented: "Covid or not, being put into prioritised 'groups' and then telling everyone which group they’re in is rude.

"I don’t want to attend a wedding that I'm only going to be invited to if someone else can't go.

“And blindly putting all family in group A, etc, doesn’t work if you have friends that are closer than family or whatever.”

Another disagreed: “Yeah, this seems completely acceptable due to COVID-19 restrictions. I would not be offended to be in B or C.

“This is becoming more common with COVID. Group A is immediate family, Group B is aunt's, uncle, and cousins. And then group C is friends and co-workers.“My wedding planner told me to do this exact thing before I cancelled the event.”

Now Read: Sainsbury’s trials virtual queuing system so customers won’t have to wait outside

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Dating in the UK doesn't come cheap - especially if you're a man!

Dating in the UK costs singletons a whopping £1,349 a year

Around the world-inspired names are often very popular

Sofia and Kingston top the most popular city-inspired baby name lists
Your children can now get their shoes replaced if they outgrow them

Clarks offering to swap kids shoes for free if they outgrow them before February
Holidaymakers could only have to quarantine for 10 days

Quarantine could be reduced to 10 days for UK holidaymakers arriving back from Spain

Travel

Brits returning to the UK from Ibiza will still have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival

Are Ibiza, Tenerife, Majorca and Gran Canaria included in the Spain quarantine rule?

News

Trending on Heart

Get the lowdown on Dani Dyer's new boyfriend Sammy Kimmence

Who is Dani Dyer's boyfriend Sammy Kimmence and when did she split from Jack Fincham?

TV & Movies

What happened to Dave Glover and is he Jamie Tate's dad?

What happened to David Glover in Emmerdale and how did he die?

TV & Movies

When will The Kissing Booth 3 be released on Netflix?

Will there be a Kissing Booth 3 and when will it be released on Netflix?

Netflix

The couple have had a rather private pregnancy

Has Sophie Turner given birth to hers and Joe Jonas' baby and what have they named her?

Celebrities

Dani Dyer has announced her pregnancy

Love Island’s Dani Dyer announces she’s pregnant with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence

Celebrities

Paula Wilcox aoppeared on Coronation Street in 1969

Coronation Street’s Paula Wilcox first appeared on the cobbles 51 years ago

TV & Movies