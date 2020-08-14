Mother of the bride kicked out of wedding for brutal speech that silenced the room

The woman shared her shocking story to Reddit (stock images). Picture: Getty

A bride has revealed she's facing backlash from her family after kicking her mum out the wedding for her shocking speech.

A mum who made a brutal speech at her own daughter's wedding was kicked out after leaving shocked guests in silence at her words.

The bride has told Reddit that she's facing backlash from her family for her decision to remove her mother from the wedding, after she made a series of jokes at her expense.

Read more: Jennifer Aniston promises Friends reunion will be 'more exciting' as it's 'pushed back to 2021'

She revealed that she has a 'strained relationship' with her mum, and had been reluctant to allow her to make a speech, but had changed her mind after learning that her sister pre-approved it.

The woman had a 'strained relationship' with her mother (stock image). Picture: Getty

But the speech turned out to be a series of brutal jokes aimed at the bride, which were met by stony silence from the guests.

One of the 'jokes' included: "I’m happy [the bride] found someone that's not into looks, because I don’t know how she would have afforded plastic surgery otherwise".

Read more: Kids who moved back home during lockdown cost their parents £2,700, study finds

Another was: "Good for [the groom] for putting up with the bride’s gross medical issues, bet he wouldn’t have been interested if she had been diagnosed before they got together!"

The bride shares her story on Reddit (stock image). Picture: Getty

After the mum referred to the bride as 'damaged goods', one of the groomsmen took the microphone off her, and subsequently asked her to leave when the bride said she didn't want to see her for the rest of the night.

Posting the story on Reddit, the bride revealed that she's facing backlash for allowing her mother to be thrown out the wedding.

She said: "I haven’t heard the end of it since. My mom says I humiliated her. My family says that I should have just prepared myself because I "know how she is.

"They say I was wrong to deprive a mother of her daughter’s wedding. At first, I was certain that her leaving was justified. Now, I feel like I should have expected the speech and warned the wedding party early to grin and bear it.

The mum was removed from the wedding after her speech (stock image). Picture: Getty

"On the other hand, if my husband’s dad had delivered a similar speech, I would have dragged him out myself."

However, many Reddit users supported the bride, with one writing: "YOU humiliated HER? I don't think so. It's one thing to crack bad jokes, but that's something for friends to do, not your mom. And those weren't jokes, those were nasty personal attacks."

Another added: "If your mom was 'just being herself' then she might need a few harsh lessons about how to behave in society."

NOW READ:

Ben Shephard calls out ‘smug’ Tipping Point contestant as he dodges questions