Jennifer Aniston promises Friends reunion will be 'more exciting' as it's 'pushed back to 2021'

10 August 2020, 14:36 | Updated: 10 August 2020, 16:29

The Friends reunion has reportedly been pushed back to next year
The Friends reunion has reportedly been pushed back to next year. Picture: PA
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The reunion will reportedly take place in May 2021 'at the earliest'.

Jennifer Aniston has spoken out about the Friends reunion special following the news that it's been postponed until next year, promising that it will be 'more exciting and more fun' than it would have been.

The special episode was reportedly pushed back because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with HBO confirming they are planning to film it in May 2021.

Jennifer Aniston has promised that the postponed reunion will be 'more fun'
Jennifer Aniston has promised that the postponed reunion will be 'more fun'. Picture: PA

Speaking about the move, Jennifer - who played Rachel Green - told Deadline that the 'glass is half full'.

The 51-year-old added: "It’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been.

"I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed.

The Friends cast in 1998
The Friends cast in 1998. Picture: PA

"Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life, guys."

She also said: "Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again. It was, ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’ This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it."

The Friends reunion was confirmed in February of this year, but has been pushed back on multiple occasions due to the pandemic.

Sources have told Variety that it won't take place until May 2021 'at the earliest'.

More TV & Movies

