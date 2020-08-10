Loose Women forced to go to a break as Coleen Nolan breaks down over sisters' cancer

Coleen Nolan opened up about her sisters' cancer battle on Loose Women today.

Coleen Nolan returned to Loose Women for the first time on Monday to talk about her two sisters battling cancer.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Linda, 61, and Anne, 69, had both been diagnosed within days of each other during lockdown.

And as the 55-year-old opened up about how their family has been coping, she broke down in tears and struggled to continue the interview.

Coleen said she was desperate to drive to Blackpool to be with her siblings, but couldn't because they're at an 'incredibly high risk' of coronavirus during their chemotherapy treatment.

Coleen Nolan opened up about her sisters' cancer diagnosis. Picture: ITV

Speaking to her Loose Women friends Andrea McLean, Judi Love and Denise Welch via video call, she said: "They have terrible days when they're incredibly ill.

"I can't go and see them because they're incredibly high risk."

Read More: Linda Nolan bravely speaks of 'traumatic' double cancer diagnosis in heartbreaking GMB interview

Coleen then struggled to hold back the tears, as she said: "I can't believe I'm crying I'm so sorry.”

Host Andrea McLean comforted her co-star as she called for the show to go to an ad break so Coleen could have a moment.

She told viewers: "We're going to go to a break and give you some time....we love you too much to carry on."

Anne and Linda Nolan are battling cancer. Picture: Shutterstock

When they returned, Coleen explained that speaking about her sisters made it all feel too real.

Linda has incurable liver cancer after battling breast cancer in 2006, cellulitis and lymphoedema in her arm in 2007 and secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017.

Anne has stage three breast cancer, while their sister Bernie tragically died of breast cancer in 2013.

Fans rushed to send their love to Coleen, as one wrote on Twitter: "Sending so much love to @NolanColeen and family. So heartbreaking to watch on today's @loosewomen."

“@NolanColeen You are just amazing and so beautiful, inside and out! You're very brave and you had me in tears! Sending lots of love," said another.

While a third said: "Just watching loose women I'm a mess now can't imagine the pain. Stay strong love to all your family", wrote a third viewer.