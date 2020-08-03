Linda and Anne Nolan are both battling cancer after being diagnosed days apart

Linda and Anne Nolan have both spoken out about their cancer diagnosis'. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Sisters Linda and Anne Nolan have both revealed they are battling cancer at the same time.

The Nolans sisters revealed in a Tweet that they have been fighting the disease that killed their sister Bernie seven years ago.

They wrote: "For the past few months during lockdown, Linda and Anne have been battling cancer & chemotherapy together.”

It added: “We will get through this together, as a family."

Linda Nolan and her sister Coleen. Picture: PA Images

They both received their diagnoses within days of each other just after they wrapped up filming the TV series The Nolans Go Cruising in April.

Linda has incurable cancer in her liver after battling breast cancer back in 2006.

The brave star also survived cellulitis and lymphoedema in her arm in 2007, while she was diagnosed with secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017.

Anne, 69, has stage three breast cancer after also battling it back in 2000.

Speaking to The Sun, Linda revealed how the sisters broke the news to their other siblings Coleen and Maureen.

"We laughed and we cried really. It’s hysterical,” she said, adding: “Forget the Chemical Brothers, we’ve become the Chemo Sisters.”

Linda and Anne have had one round chemotherapy together at Blackpool’s Victoria Hospital and have both since lost their hair.

They will both have six rounds of treatment altogether.

Fans have been quick to share their support, as one wrote on Twitter: "Take care ladies. Our thoughts are with you both and your families x"

Linda, Anne, Bernie, Coleen and Maureen Nolan. Picture: PA Images

"Sending you love and hugs. You will get through this, you are strong ladies,” said another, while a third added: "Love these girls... so brave and I wish them all the loves xx"

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has also taken to her social media account to say her sisters will both beat their cancer.

In a post shared by the 55-year-old’s management who run her page, it reads: "They've beaten it before - they can beat it again.

"Coleen's brave sisters Linda and Anne sadly reveal they both have cancer again.

"Please keep them in your thoughts and well wishes X"

