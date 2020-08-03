Adele shows off brand new wavy hair in rare photo from inside her home

Adele has revealed her brand new hair. Picture: Instagram

Adele has returned to Instagram to praise her idol Beyoncé.

Adele shared a rare new snap on Instagram over the weekend.

The talented singer took to her social media account to raise her friend Beyonce, after watching Black Is King.

Seen posing in front of a large TV above a marble fireplace, 32-year-old Adele wrote: “Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art”.

Adele even matched her own outfit to Beyoncé by wearing Serre’s crescent moon top (£210) with the same print on it.

She also showed off a brand new curly blonde hair do, which fell over her shoulders as she grinned at the camera.

And fans are desperate for Adele to team up with her idol, as one wrote: "drop the collab 🧚🏼‍♀️," while a second added: "We need new music 😭".

The star has always been a huge fan of Beyoncé, and after she won a Grammy for album of the year for 25, she credited her idol’s album Lemonade.

She told the crowd at the time: “I can’t possibly accept this award. ‘I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious but my artist of my life is Beyoncé. And this album to me, the Lemonade album, is just so monumental.

“We all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see, and we appreciate that.

“All us artists here adore you. You are our light. And the way you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering.”

Black is King is inspired by music in The Lion King: The Gift, which, "reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns".

Back in 2018, Adele also fangirled over Beyoncé when she shared three videos of herself dancing to her Coachella set.

In one of the videos she can be dancing with a trumpet like the band on stage.

And two years before that, Adele shared another captioned: “Beyonce is the most inspiring person I’ve ever had the pleasure of worshipping.”

Meanwhile, the new post comes just days after Adele's make-up artist hinted that a new album could be on the way.

Michael Ashton has worked with the beauty for over 12 years, and decided to share a photo of the star while doing her eye make up.

He teased alongside it: "BTW.... EXCITING NEWS COMING SOON!!"GET READY TO GET ON BOARD."

