Lucy Meck defends herself as she shares screenshot of troll's mum-shaming messages

Lucy's found herself at the receiving end of mummy shaming. Picture: Instagram

The TV personality has been slammed by a number of followers and she's hit back at the nasty comments.

Lucy Meck has been forced to defend herself and tell a nosy troll to mind their own business when it comes to her parenting.

The former TOWIE star, 28, has recently given birth to first son Roman with partner Ryan Thomas, and since sharing their parenting journey on social media, she has been a target for mum-shaming trolls.

Lucy shared the screenshot on her story. Picture: Instagram

Any mother feels a pressure to adhere to certain standards when bring up a child, but when you're in the public eye you're subject to constant criticism, judgement and unsolicited advice.

Lucy spoke out highlighting this, and hit back at a troll who was criticising Lucy for putting her son in a baby sleeping bag.

She shared a screenshot of the message on her Instagram story, received by an anonymous user.

It read: "Plz dont put baby in that sleep bag. Let him be free!

"Plus its so hot right now.”

Roman looked adorable in the sleeping bag. Picture: Instagram

Lucy shared the message along with a caption hitting back at the critic, captioning the screenshot: "Did I ask for your opinion? Nope!"

She continued: “He loves it & we have air con upstairs. My baby my choice”, followed by a waving emoji.

However, not all was bad as she revealed she'd had a lot of messages about his babygro-sleep bag, admitting she "loves anything with animals on!".