Cara De La Hoyde praised for showing ‘reality of motherhood’ with naked photo one day after giving birth

Cara De La Hoyde has shared a nude snap of her postpartum body after childbirth.

Love Island winner Cara De La Hoyde has shared an incredible photo on Instagram showing her postpartum body.

In the snap, the reality star, 30, can be seen covering herself with her arms just one day after giving birth.

She simply wrote alongside it: “The reality of having a baby.”

Cara welcomed her first baby girl with husband Nathan Massey on Tuesday morning.

The following day she shared a sweet snap of their two-year-old son Freddie bonding with his new sister.

She wrote alongside the snap: “May look absolutely shattered but I’m so in ❤️ right now 🤱🏻 P.s reality of a new mum 🤣 .

“Bleeding, back ache, sore nipples & still looking pregnant 🤰🏻 no one tells you these bits (but it’s so worth it )”.

Cara went into an early labour on Saturday after being diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, which is a complication of blood pressure affecting pregnant women.

Her rep told The Sun at the time: "Due to the pre eclampsia diagnosis, Cara has been admitted to hospital to be induced early for the safety of her and her baby.

"Her husband Nathan is with her in hospital at this time."

Luckily, the baby girl safely arrived as Cara’s representative confirmed she welcomed her second child at 5.45am on Tuesday.

They said in a statement: "The Can Group are pleased to announce that Cara Delahoyde-Massey and her husband Nathan have given birth to a beautiful baby girl at Darenth Valley Hospital at 5:45am on July 28th, 2020.

"Mum and baby are both doing well, and the couple would like to thank the hospital for the amazing care, and a special thanks to their midwife Teresa."

Proud Nathan then went on to call his wife a ‘hero’, as he praised her in a video message to his followers.

He said: "Hi guys, just to let everyone know that Cara delivered our beautiful baby daughter this morning, she did an absolutely fantastic job.

"I just want to say, Cara you are a hero. Really, really emotional this morning - everything is good, Cara's doing great, the baby's doing great.

"I just want to say one thing - us blokes could never in a million years go through what women do, so every woman that gives birth hats off to you because I don't think us geezers have the pain threshold.

"So massive congratulations to Cara, you've done a fantastic job and the baby's great and Cara's great - welcome to the world, my little daughter."

Alongside it, he added in the caption: "Welcome to the world our little princess !!!! 💓 can’t wait to spend our lives together !!!"

