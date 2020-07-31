Katie Price unable to walk after breaking both feet and ankles during family holiday

Katie Price has ended up with casts on both her feet following a holiday accident. Picture: Instagram/Katie Price

By Alice Dear

Katie Price was rushed to A&E in Turkey following the painful accident.

Katie Price, 42, says she has broken both her ankles and feet during her family holiday to Turkey.

The model and reality TV star shared a picture of both her legs in plaster, telling fans that she will need to be operated on, and won't be able to walk for three to six months.

Katie is now believed to be preparing to fly home for an emergency operation after spending the night in hospital.

READ MORE: Katie Price 'heartbroken' to leave Harvey behind as she goes on family holiday to Turkey

Katie Price shared a picture of her injuries after spending the night in hospital. Picture: Instagram/Katie Price

The star, who was away with her children and new boyfriend Carl Woods, had the accident after she jumped off a wall at a theme park in Turkey.

Doctors have said she will need pins in her feet in order to aid her recovery.

The star was on holiday with her children and new boyfriend when the accident happened. Picture: Instagram/Katie Price

Sharing a picture on her Instagram of her legs in casts, she wrote: "Yes it’s true I have broken my ankles and my feet, I have to have both feet operated on and pins put in been told I won’t be able to walk for 3 to 6 months, @carljwoods is being amazing looking after me."

A source close to Katie told The Sun: "This is the worst thing that could have happened to Katie.

"She has spent all night in A&E in agony with a hairline crack through both of her heels.

"The pain is excruciating - but she has a bigger nightmare to come, trying to look after five children while unable to walk."

READ NOW: Who is Carl Woods? Katie Price's new boyfriend and Love Island contestant