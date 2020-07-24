Katie Price 'heartbroken' to leave Harvey behind as she goes on family holiday to Turkey

Katie Price is going on a holiday with boyfriend Carl, and children Princess and Junior. Picture: Instagram/Katie Price/PA

By Alice Dear

Harvey Price's doctors have said he is unfit to travel after spending 10 days in hospital.

Katie Price is said to be devastated to leave her son Harvey, 18, behind as the rest of the family jet off to Turkey for a summer holiday.

Harvey recently arrived back home from hospital after 10 days with medics, most of which were spent on an intensive care unit.

Katie had planned to take Harvey away with her new boyfriend Carl Woods and her two children Junior and Princess.

However, doctors have said Harvey will not be able to go on the trip to Turkey.

Katie Price has said she is 'devastated' to have to leave Harvey behind. Picture: Instagram/Katie Price

A source told The Sun: "Doctors told Katie it would be better for Harvey's health if he stayed at home. She's heartbroken but of course she'll take doctors advice.

"Harvey will stay at home with his carer and Katie will still go - she's taking Princess and Junior and some of their friends and she didn't want to cancel their holiday and let them down, especially as Princess's birthday party was disrupted by Harvey going to hospital. "

Harvey Price spent 10 days in hospital after suffering from reported breathing problems and a high temperature. Picture: Instagram/Katie Price

A rep for Katie later confirmed she was devastated to have to leave Harvey behind, but had made the decision for "the benefit of her other children".

A spokesperson said: "Katie has had to make the heartbreaking decision to keep Harvey at home after doctors advised he should remain in the UK after his most recent hospital stay."

They added: "For Katie this past week has been a traumatic one. Spending time now with both Princess and Junior is just as equally important as the time she has spent dedicated to Harvey.

"As a mother of five, Katie has learnt that she must divide her love five ways - not any easy task - but still she remains focused on being the best mother to them all.

"Harvey will remain in the wonderful care of his carer and with his youngest siblings Jett and Bunny."

Harvey will be cared for by his carer while Katie is away. Picture: PA

Harvey was rushed to hospital on July 12 after reportedly suffering from breathing difficulties and a high temperature.

At the time, The Sun reported that doctors said Harvey was in a "perilous condition", and was at risk of heart attack or organ failure which could send him into a coma.

Harvey is now on the mend, and returned to his home two days ago.

