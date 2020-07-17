Katie Price shares photos with Harvey in hospital as she gives update on his condition

17 July 2020, 17:58 | Updated: 17 July 2020, 18:04

Harvey Price has been in hospital since last Sunday. Picture: Instagram
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Katie Price has updated fans on her son Harvey's condition, revealing that his condition has improved following almost a week in Intensive Care.

Sharing a series of photos of the two of them at his hospital bed, she wrote: "Hey everyone update my @officialmrharveyprice baby boy , he has been incredibly strong and brave and this evening he has improved , I’m so happy , it’s been so difficult , I love him so much and want to thank you all again for your support and lovely messages , this picture I’ve taken today , only one drip in and moved out of icu 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️".

Harvey, 18, was rushed to hospital last Sunday after he reportedly suffered breathing problems and his temperature reached 42C.

Katie confirmed the news on Sunday evening, writing: "I can confirm Harvey is in intensive care and in the best hands.

"I would like to thank the ambulance services and the hospital staff for the quick response and making him stable."

A source previously told The Sun: "Katie has been preparing herself for this moment all his life and she’s been told Harvey is in a perilous condition.

"She’s trying to be tough and strong, but inside she’s falling apart and feels helpless.”

They added: "Doctors need to get his temperature down. He’s in a really bad way."

Two days ago, Katie shared another update, writing: "Hey everyone thank you again for your messages means a lot to me . I’ve left the hospital for the evening and can confirm Harvey is still in intensive care & medical condition remains complex . I love him so much, he is so brave and fighter.❤️❤️❤️🐸🐸".

