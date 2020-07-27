Who is Carl Woods? Katie Price's new boyfriend and Love Island contestant

Who is Katie Price's new boyfriend Carl Woods and how did they meet? Here's your need to know on the Love Island 2016 contestant.

Katie Price recently went public with her new beau Carl Woods, describing the Essex car dealer as her 'Prince Charming'.

The pair are currently on holiday together in Turkey, alongside Katie's two children Junior, 15, and Princess, 13.

She shared a selfie of the two of them on the plane alongside the caption: "So in love with my boyfriend 😍 @carljwoods #forever".

Here's your need-to-know on their relationship.

Who is Carl Woods? What's his age and background?

Carl, 31, is a car dealer from Essex. He and Katie have been together since June, and Katie has posted a number of loved-up pictures of the two of them to her Instagram.

How did Carl Woods meet Katie Price?

The pair have reportedly been friends for years, but were only recently set up by a mutual friend.

A source told The Sun: "Katie wasn’t looking for love or a serious relationship but just weeks after meeting Carl, she fell head over heels for him.

"She’s surprised how fast they clicked.

"He’s her ideal man, really: he’s got a job and his own money, he’s fit, they have a laugh - and she really fancies him.

Was Carl Woods on Love Island?

Carl had a brief stint on the second series of Love Island in 2016, the season featuring the likes of Alex Bowen, Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey.

He was only on the show for one episode, however, as part of the speed dating task - but he failed to make it into the villa full time.

While on the show, he described himself as: "charming, confident, game, outrageous and irresistible" adding: "Being a Channing Tatum look-a-like is a bonus to say the least."I get told I look like him a lot."

He also revealed at the time that Jodie Marsh was his celeb crush, saying: "I want a girl that’s able to laugh at herself but equally someone that acts like a girl.

"I don’t want a best mate. A girl that makes the best of herself and is classy. And if she could look like Jodie Marsh that would be amazing".

Is Carl Woods on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @carljwoods.

