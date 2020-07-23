Katie Price's daughter Princess heartbroken after puppy Rolo dies in tragic accident

Katie Price's daughter Princess lost her dog. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Princess had been given the French bulldog puppy from mum Katie Price as a gift for her 13th birthday.

Katie Price and Peter Andre's daughter has shared her heartbreak after her puppy died this week.

Princess was given the French bulldog just three weeks ago when mum Katie, 42, bought it for her 13th birthday,

Breaking the news to her Instagram followers, the teenager shared a sweet tribute to Rolo, saying she 'missed him already'.

“Rip baby boy I love you so much u meant everything to me miss you already @katieprice.,” she wrote alongside photos of the adorable pup.

While the family is yet to reveal what happened to their pet, a source has since told The Sun he was involved in a ‘tragic accident’.

They told the publication: “Rolo was found dead by Harvey's carer and they had to phone Katie to break the news.

“Katie is devastated and heartbroken and had to call Princess and break the news. Everyone's in floods of tears.

“It was a tragic accident nobody could have foreseen - it's no-one's fault, but Katie can't stop crying."

Princess was given Rolo for her 13th birthday. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Katie sadly lost her Alsatian Sparkle back in February, when the pooch was killed on a busy road near her home.

Speaking about her loss on Instagram at the time, she told fans: “Hey guys, I’m really p**sed off this morning. ‘I’ve just woken up to realise that one of my dogs has been killed on the road.

“I’ve just checked with the neighbours and everything seems to be how it was when they left the dogs, I don’t know how they escaped but yes, one of my Alsatians has been hit and killed.

“So I was away last night with my PA, I left the neighbours to feed the dogs because that’s what they do when I’m not there and away, so something’s obviously happened in the night.”

Meanwhile, Katie is currently caring for her eldest son Harvey, 18, who spent ten days in intensive care.

She recently revealed eight doctors fought to save Harvey's life after he suffered breathing complications and his temperature rose to 42 degrees.

