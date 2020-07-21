Katie Price praises ex Peter Andre for 'stepping up' and visiting Harvey in hospital

Harvey Price, 18, has been in hospital for over a week.

Katie Price has praised Peter Andre for 'stepping up' and offering to visit Harvey in hospital.

The 42-year-old former glamour model has revealed that her ex requested to visit Harvey, 18, who has been in hospital since 12 July, and that she will accompany him on his visit.

Read more: Katie Price shares sweet video of Bunny entertaining Harvey as he remains in hospital

Katie and Peter got together after meeting on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004. The couple were married between 2005 to 2009, and share two children - Junior, 15, and Princess, 13.

Speaking to new! magazine, she said: "Over the years we've had our ups and downs, but Pete has been really supportive about it.

Read more: Jennifer Aniston urges fans to wear face masks after friend's terrifying coronavirus battle

Peter with Katie and Harvey in 2004. Picture: PA

"He's asked to go to the hospital. He can't do it without me, so he'll come and visit Harvey with me. How's that for an amazing improvement?

"Regardless of our ups and downs, the fact that he's stepped it up - I see his feelings as being really genuine."

Harvey was hospitalised after reportedly suffering breathing problems, and the teenager was placed into intensive care.

Katie revealed last Friday (17 July) that Harvey was now out of ICU, but he remains in hospital.

Sharing a series of photos of the two of them at his hospital bed, she wrote: "Hey everyone update my @officialmrharveyprice baby boy , he has been incredibly strong and brave and this evening he has improved , I’m so happy , it’s been so difficult , I love him so much and want to thank you all again for your support and lovely messages , this picture I’ve taken today , only one drip in and moved out of icu 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️".

Katie confirmed that Harvey was in hospital just over a week ago, writing: "I can confirm Harvey is in intensive care and in the best hands. I would like to thank the ambulance services and the hospital staff for the quick response and making him stable. X".

NOW READ:

Millie Mackintosh opens up about breastfeeding newborn Sienna with candid video