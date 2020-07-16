Millie Mackintosh opens up about breastfeeding newborn Sienna with candid video

By Polly Foreman

Millie welcomed her first baby with husband Hugo Taylor last month.

Millie Mackintosh has shared a clip of her breastfeeding her daughter Sienna, candidly opening up about the experience on her Instagram stories.

Millie opened up about breastfeeding on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Sharing a clip of her feeding the one-month-old in bed, she wrote: "Sometimes it feels like all I do is feed her" and stuck her tongue out to the camera.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 30, welcomed her first baby with her husband Hugo Taylor, 34, into the world last month, and she has been praised for speaking openly about motherhood.

Millie shared the clip to her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

She previously posted a photo of her holding Sienna while in her underwear, writing: With Sienna nearing 10 weeks old nothing has given me more purpose than knowing that a small life depends entirely on me to feed and nourish her as she grows.

"I try to live a healthy, balanced lifestyle and I count myself lucky that throughout my adult life I’ve felt and identified as pretty body confident but now all that has changed along with every other aspect of my life, which makes me look at my body in a totally new light and it’s been a big adjustment!

"Fitting into my pre pregnancy clothes seems a long way off and I have no intention of rushing into ‘getting my body back’ but it would be a lie if I said I feel totally happy and at one with my body post pregnancy. The process has been made a lot harder by some overly strong and hurtful comments online about my appearance (as much as you try and ignore them). I’m in awe of what my body has achieved over the last year but I find it hard not seeing the girl I know to be me looking back at me in the mirror.

"I now see photos of myself pre-pregnancy and remember thinking at the time I didn’t like my body at certain angle but now I look back and think I looked great! It’s made me realise how critical I am of myself and how it’s so crucial, as women, that we learn to let ourselves off the hook. My mantra has always been that you exercise because you love your body not because you hate it, so any movement I do now is with the intention to feel good and never to punish myself. Sienna is worth every extra inch, pound and stretch mark. My body made me a Mother and for that I'll always be grateful 💗".

