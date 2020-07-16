TV chef Paul Ainsworth ‘shocked and disappointed’ after 27 diners fail to turn up at his Cornish pub

Paul Ainsworth has hit out at no shows. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Paul Ainsworth has hit out at diners who didn't show up at his restaurant this week.

Saturday Kitchen’s Paul Ainsworth has penned a furious Instagram post after 27 guests failed to keep their bookings at the Mariners pub in Cornwall.

The TV chef - who also stars on Great British Menu - said he and his wife Emma are ‘shocked and disappointed’ that the diners didn’t turn up soon after they re-opened.

Paul, 41, shared a text from the restaurant’s general manager Paul Dodd, which read: “Hi Paul disappointing we have had 27 no shows today – I will give you a call after service to discuss. See below table covers.”

The message explained that one party with two tables of five and four reserved didn’t show, as well as separate covers of nine, seven and two.

Writing an emotional caption next to the snap, Paul said: “After all the awareness generated these last couple of days and inspired by @cheftomkerridge I can’t believe I’ve just got this message from @paul_dodd14 @marinersinrock.

“After the efforts our teams have put in to making our restaurants a safe environment and the money Emma and I have spent to make it possible. Disappointed doesn’t even cut it!

“To those 27 people who thought it was ok not to show tonight and that no one would miss you. You are very wrong. We were ready for you. The restaurant rota had been written for you. The team were waiting to welcome and take care of you.”

He continued: “Such a shame you thought this was an ok thing to do. We currently employ a 132 family members, we haven’t made one single redundancy, these people rely on Emma and I to pay their mortgages, rents, bills and many of them are the sole income earners for their families.

Paul Ainsworth owns The Mariners pub in Cornwall. Picture: Google

“So the number of people you are affecting is far greater than the 132 employed.”

The chef, who won a course in the 2011 series of The Great British Menu, went on to say that people need to be educated in hospitality, before adding: “Hopefully this post can help, even if one person reads this and thinks, I’m actually that person, then that’s a start.

“This post is insight to the real cost of a NO SHOW.”

Other chefs were quick to comment, with Great British Menu judge Andi Oliver writing: “Oh my god ! What is the matter with people??? I am so sorry that people are this terrible inconsiderate and selfish.”

Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown, who owns her own pub, also wrote: “What??????? What is wrong with people? Don’t they get it.”

Tom Kerridge and Paul Ainsworth appear on Great British Menu together. Picture: BBC2

Paul and his wife Emma relaunched the Mariners pub in 2019, but were forced to close in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Paul’s friend and fellow chef Tom Kerridge also called out diners earlier this month for not turning up to his London restaurant at the Corinthia Hotel.

He said: “This industry, like many others, is on the verge of collapse. Your behaviour is disgraceful, shortsighted and downright unhelpful... all of you ‘no shows’ in all restaurants up and down the country are adding to the issues already being faced.

“YOU are putting people’s jobs more at risk... we put staff levels to the number of covers booked and when you fail to turn up, it now costs us, which in turn will force very uncomfortable and hard decisions about staffing levels. You are the worst kind of guest, and that is ‘selfish’. I hope you have good look at yourselves.”

